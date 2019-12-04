Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: Greg Olsen in concussion protocol

Dec 04, 2019 at 03:05 PM
olsen_injury

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers announced the first injury report of Week 14 with four players missing Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday as he is in the concussion protocol. He left Sunday's game after getting hit in the third quarter and did not return.

Tackle Greg Little (ankle) did not practice after he missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury. He missed all three practices last week and was doubtful for the Washington game.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee/ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. He left Sunday's game early with an ankle injury, but returned later in the contest. Safety Eric Reid (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday.

Tackle Taylor Moton (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited participants.

To view the full Week 14 injury report, click here.

