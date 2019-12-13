Week 15 Final Injury Report: Greg Olsen ruled out against Seattle

CHARLOTTE -- With a matchup against the Seahawks looming, tight end Greg Olsen (concussion) has been ruled out for the second straight week. He was a limited participant throughout the week at practice, but remained in the concussion protocol through Friday's practice.

Edge rusher Mario Addison (chest) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, after missing Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. He is listed as questionable for Sunday. Interim head coach Perry Fewell said he was optimistic about Addison's availability, but that he would continue to be evaluated throughout the weekend.

Tackle Greg Little (ankle) did not practice throughout the week and is ruled out for Sunday. Edge rusher Marquis Haynes (knee) is also out for Sunday.

Tackle Garrett McGhin (ankle) showed up on the injury report on Friday as a limited participant in practice and is doubtful for Sunday's game.