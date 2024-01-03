Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Receiver shortage

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are running low enough on receivers that even Adam Thielen practiced Wednesday.
The veteran normally gets a lot of Wednesdays off, but he was a need player with their numbers running short.
In addition to Jonathan Mingo going on IR Tuesday, the Panthers were without Ihmir Smith-Marsette (illness), and DJ Chark Jr. (foot) was limited.
That left Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan as full participants among the receivers on the 53-man roster.
In addition to Smith-Marsette, four other players were out of action Wednesday, including Marquis Haynes Sr. (concussion), Johnny Hekker (personal), Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring), and Miles Sanders (illness).
They brought kicker Matthew Wright in to the practice squad as depth in case Piñeiro can't go this week.
Five players were listed as limited, including Chark, Kamu Grugier-Hill (groin), Troy Hill (concussion), Jaycee Horn (toe), and Cade Mays (finger).
Hill remains in the protocol and was wearing a red no-contact jersey.
Bryce Young (back), Brian Burns (knee), and Taylor Moton (knee) were listed as full participants in the practice, which was a bit shorter than normal as they're running low on bodies at certain positions.
