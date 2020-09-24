Week 3 Thursday Injury Report: Russell Okung misses practice

CHARLOTTE — Left tackle Russell Okung sat out Thursday's practice with a groin injury.

The 31-year-old Okung missed three games with a groin issue in 2019 but doesn't feel there's any "direct correlation" between the two injuries.

"It'll be what it is, and I'm going to work my butt off to be able to play this Sunday," Okung said.

If Okung can't play in Los Angeles, head coach Matt Rhule named Greg Little and former Charger Trent Scott as potential replacements. Since the start of training camp, Rhule has noticed significant progress from Little, who was a second-round pick last year.

"I think he's a very good player, has really worked real hard this summer on his strength, on his confidence," Rhule said. "I have full confidence in Greg."

Neither defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) nor left guard Dennis Daley (ankle) practiced on Thursday, a sign both could miss another game.

But all three of the limited players in Wednesday's session were upgraded to full participants: defensive end Brian Burns (thigh), right guard John Miller (ankle/groin), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (concussion).

Though Rhule had hoped to get Gross-Matos more playing time last week, the rookie's injury has put him a bit further behind his teammates.

"That was a crucial week in terms of development," Rhule said. "I think he'll be ready to play, and I think we'll play him. But what exactly his role is, I don't know that it'll be quite as good as it would've been had he not gotten injured."

Finally, offensive lineman Chris Reed﻿, returning from the COVID-19 list this week, has no restrictions heading into Sunday.

"He looked like he was a starter during camp," Rhule said. "I would think if the coaches put him in, he'd be ready to play."