Week 4 Thursday Injury Report: Russell Okung returns to practice

Oct 01, 2020 at 06:27 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
Russell Okung

CHARLOTTE — Left tackle Russell Okung (groin) returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.

The veteran offensive lineman was listed as limited for Thursday's session. In Week 3, Okung did not participate on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday. He was questionable for the game before he was declared inactive.

After he was limited for Wednesday's practice, defensive tackle Kawann Short (foot) was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's session.

Being a full participant on Thursday is a good sign for his potential availability against the Cardinals this weekend.

"Having Kawann out there is great for us," head coach Matt Rhule said. "I'm excited to get him back out there. He's worked so hard this offseason to get to this point, so I know he's excited to go play."

Cornerback Donte Jackson (toe) was also upgraded to a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday.

"I think it's a huge statement for our team that he got banged up on Sunday and he's right back out there practicing," Rhule said.

Elsewhere on the injury report, safety Jeremy Chinn (hip), offensive guard Dennis Daley (ankle), and linebacker Adarius Taylor (hip) were all listed as limited. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow) was a full participant.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (illness) was the only player on the 53-man roster who did not practice. His absence is not COVID-19 related.

Notably, in Arizona, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) sat out practice for the second straight day. He currently leads the league in both receptions (32) and yards receiving (356).

You can check out the full injury report by clicking here.

