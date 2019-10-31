Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Mario Addison's status uncertain

Oct 31, 2019 at 03:19 PM
addison_thumb

CHARLOTTE - Edge rusher Mario Addison missed practice for the second-straight day on Thursday as he has been dealing with a death in the family this week.

"We will see," head coach Ron Rivera said at this press conference on Thursday. "We are trying to be as supportive as we can for him. We are trying to be here for him. A lot of his teammates have texted him, called him. It's a very delicate situation. At the end of the day, we want to do what's best for Mario and then do what's best for the team. But we've got to make sure that Mario is OK. This is a very difficult situation."

Others on the injury report saw improvement on Thursday with a number of players practicing for the first time this week.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (shoulder) and Jarius Wright (ankle) were both full participants along with Eric Reid (shoulder) and Vernon Butler (hip). Christian McCaffrey (knee) was also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

Gerald McCoy (knee) and Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.

To view the full injury report from Week 9, click here.

Related Content

news

Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Saturday's news was a bit better on quarterback Sam Darnold, though he'll miss some time with a high ankle sprain.

news

Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries

With quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez awaiting further tests, a number of positions are in flux.

news

Zane Gonzalez carted off field in second half against Buffalo

Gonzalez was announced as questionable to return with a groin injury.

news

Matt Corral suffers "significant" injury

The rookie quarterback will miss extended time this year after he suffered a left foot injury Friday against the Patriots.

news

Marquis Haynes suffers apparent left leg injury

The fourth-year defensive end was carted off the field midway through Saturday's scheduled scrimmage.

news

Week 18 Final Injury Report: Robby Anderson questionable

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is also questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: C.J. Henderson limited

Wide receiver Robby Anderson was out again, and Derrick Brown was added to the report.

news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Robby Anderson held out

Anderson was one of five players who didn't practice in preparation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Final Injury Report: Stephon Gilmore out at New Orleans

The veteran cornerback won't play this week because of the groin injury suffered against the Buccaneers.

news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: Still short-handed

Tackle Cameron Erving and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are out with injuries, amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

news

Week 17 Wednesday Injury Report: No Stephon Gilmore

The veteran cornerback's absence adds to a long list of defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

news

Week 16 Final Injury Report: DJ Moore questionable for Sunday against Tampa Bay

The Panthers leading receiver practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

Advertising