Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Mario Addison's status uncertain

CHARLOTTE - Edge rusher Mario Addison missed practice for the second-straight day on Thursday as he has been dealing with a death in the family this week.
"We will see," head coach Ron Rivera said at this press conference on Thursday. "We are trying to be as supportive as we can for him. We are trying to be here for him. A lot of his teammates have texted him, called him. It's a very delicate situation. At the end of the day, we want to do what's best for Mario and then do what's best for the team. But we've got to make sure that Mario is OK. This is a very difficult situation."
Others on the injury report saw improvement on Thursday with a number of players practicing for the first time this week.
Wide receivers Curtis Samuel (shoulder) and Jarius Wright (ankle) were both full participants along with Eric Reid (shoulder) and Vernon Butler (hip). Christian McCaffrey (knee) was also a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Gerald McCoy (knee) and Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited on Thursday after not participating on Wednesday.