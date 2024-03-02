Xavier Legette leaves South Carolina for the NFL with something to prove

Being underrated in such a deep class doesn't deter Legette (although with his 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash, and 40-inch vertical, he might not be underrated for long). He looks at someone like Puka Nacua, who was a fifth-round draft pick last year, then went on to set four different NFL records for rookies with the Los Angeles Rams, and thinks one thing: "That could be me. I could be that next guy."

The time between the college season ending and the NFL draft in late April can be the most intense time in a prospect's young career. The process includes finding an agent, something that was a Legette family affair, proving to teams what he can do at every point of the field, and most of all, proving to his family that every sacrifice, every long day, early morning, and stressful moment, was worth it to get to this point.

"I'm proving it to myself. But I've got a big family, and they want to see me be great and do great," Legette said.

He's the youngest of four, with two sisters and a brother, although he's quick to point out that at 6-1 and 221 pounds, "they can't baby me" and "I ain't no pet" either.

One sister lives in north Georgia. The other two are still in South Carolina. No matter where Legette is drafted, especially if it's close to home, their support will inevitably follow.

"We've got a great tight bond with each other," he added.