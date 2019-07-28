2019 Training Camp Observations: Curtis Samuel shines again

Overall, Newton had a solid practice after Saturday's maintenance/recovery day.

"He came out, threw some really good balls, had some really good sessions, did a lot of good things," Rivera said. "A lot of positives, so I was really happy about that."

–Newton's iffiest throw of the day came in 7-on-7s when he targeted tight end Greg Olsen. Cornerback Donte Jackson had a bead on an interception until safety Eric Reid batted the pass away.

–A couple plays later, Newton appeared to connect with DJ Moore on a deep dig until Jackson raked the ball out of Moore's hands.

"Even though he was confident last year, he wasn't sure. I think this year he's sure," Rivera said when asked about the difference in Jackson from his rookie season. "You see it in the way he's doing things, the way he works, the way he's preparing for every practice. You do see a much more mature young man."