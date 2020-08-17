2020 Training Camp Observations: What stood out on the first day in pads

— The defensive line came outside at about 9:40 and split into two groups. One went to the four-man sled for drills where interior linemen worked on shocking and shedding interior offensive linemen. The other group went to the single-man sled, ostensibly shocking and shedding tackles.

— While most of the offense and defense worked on an inside-run drill, the wide receivers and cornerbacks did one-on-ones on a far side of the field. It served as an example of how Rhule likes to maximize the time for everyone during practice.

— In one-on-ones, quarterback PJ Walker started the period connecting with wide receivers Curtis Samuel﻿, DJ Moore﻿, and Robby Anderson in rapid succession. Walker also connected with Anderson on a nice corner route to the back-right pylon.

— During the same drill, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hit undrafted rookie receiver Omar Bayless on a fade route to the left side of the end zone. Bayless had to elevate to make the catch. Later in the period, he caught another touchdown in the back of the end zone from Bridgewater on a crossing route, showing strong hands. Bayless has impressed during the first couple practices, giving credence to the praise he's received from veterans.

— Seventh-round cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III broke up a pass in the end zone, a solid rep for him.