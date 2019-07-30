After a long year, Ross Cockrell is back and learning something new

Cockrell is on the field again. And on Monday, the Charlotte native and graduate of Duke University was in a different spot, getting reps at free safety rather than his usual cornerback position.

"It's definitely a new experience for me," Cockrell said. "I haven't played safety in the NFL before. I played a little bit in college at Duke. But I'm getting it. The motions and the shifts -- I'm getting it. Working with Luke (Kuechly) is nice because he talks a lot and Eric (Reid) is a good ball player back there. You also get to see the athleticism of James (Bradberry) and Donte (Jackson) from a different point of view."

Prior to his injury last season, Cockrell had five interceptions and 36 pass deflections in three years with the Steelers and Giants. Head coach Ron Rivera wants to get him experience at safety with the hope that he showcases his ball skills.