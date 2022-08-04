Ask the Old Guy: Letters from camp, and Canton

----------------------------------------------------------

Hey Darin, just wondering what your thoughts were on the quarterback situation. I like the idea of competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, but I feel at some point we need to let Sam go. I'm worried if we keep him, it will take away much-needed reps from Matt Corral. If Baker is our guy, then is it really a good idea to keep Sam just in case? — Mike, Fountain Inn, SC

A little harsh in tone right off the top, but this is the thing people want to know about.

If Mayfield ends up winning the job (and objectively speaking, he's been the better quarterback over the last four years), it's probably not going to surprise a lot of people. But he is going to have to win it by demonstrating that he's better.

Darnold has been the more consistent of the two of them so far in camp, but you'd probably expect that since he had a four-month start on the learning. There's a tendency in modern fandom to make players either the greatest of all time or the worst ever. There's a lot of middle, and that's where most of the league lives. I know he's become a piñata for a lot of people, and they brought competition for him here for a reason, but Sam still has value, and he can be an efficient player (as he showed the first four games last season before Christian McCaffrey got hurt and the season went off the rails).

Head coach Matt Rhule recently mentioned that only 12 teams started the same quarterback in every game last season (reminder, there are 32 teams), so the reality is you need more than one over a 17-game season.

As for Corral, he's showing in camp why they liked him so much in the pre-draft process. But he is still a rookie. He is still learning how to do things like "get in and out of a huddle" and "line up under center." So it's probably in his best interest not to rush him out there before he's ready. If he had to play a game right now, the playbook probably wouldn't be a very thick one, for no reason other than he's still so new.