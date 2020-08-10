How ESPN's Ryan Clark helped prepare Donte Jackson to "be the guy"

Private instructors often aren't well-versed with the terminology and techniques of a client's team. But that wasn't the case with Clark, who knows Panthers' defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach Jason Simmons well. Clark's best friend is Falcons' defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach, Joe Whitt Jr., who worked with Simmons for years in Green Bay.

"I think that was one of the great things in the offseason, was that when Jason found out he was training with me, there was never a question," Clark said. "(Simmons) always knew that (Jackson would) be taken care of, that he'd be getting the best coaching, the best technique, just as if he was in the building."

When it comes to technique, Clark touted Jackson's ability to make interceptions, saying Jackson has already proven he can do it with seven in his first two seasons. But Jackson has to improve his consistency.

"He has to get the ball, not give up big plays, and not rely so much on his speed, but be able to rely on technique — his eyes, his discipline," Clark said. "That's what we worked on more than anything, and I think he's ready to execute those things."

It's all especially important when going against the high-caliber receivers in the NFC South. As Clark put it, players like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, and Calvin Ridley are going to get theirs.

"I've played this game a long time. I've analyzed it a long time. I've trained people for a long time. You'll lose some," Clark said. "But playing that position, you've got to have your wins, and I think (Jackson's) prepared to do that."

Rhule agreed.

"I see a competitive, talented, tough, grown man that's really ready to go be a play-in-play-out, day-in-day-out corner," Rhule said. "He's been one of the real bright spots to me. His maturity, his toughness, his leadership, his work ethic have so far all been outstanding. I think his best football is about to be played."

As much faith as Rhule and Clark have in Jackson, he now needs to turn his offseason work into on-field results.

"I think you can never tell until you get out there and you're faced with good-on-good, until you're faced with opposition," Clark said. "I can say this: He's never been more prepared to excel in his life. I don't think he's ever been in this shape. He's never been this strong physically. He's never grasped the techniques in the way that he does now. He's never executed them in the way that I've seen him execute throughout the offseason.

"But until you get out there and it's live people, and there's people moving around that want to take food off your plate, you don't know."

Jackson understands he has a lot to prove in Year 3. But despite the ups and downs of his first two seasons, he still doesn't lack confidence.

"I'm expecting a big year from me," Jackson said. "I know that I can be one of the best corners in this league."

And if that happens, his offseason coach will be watching.

"I kept telling him, (James) Bradberry is gone now, you're going to be the guy," Clark said. "You're going to see more No. 1 receivers, and you've got to stand up, and you've got to show people that you can do it — because if you show people you can do it, you'll make a lot of money.