Five things to watch at Miami: Defensive depth 

Without starting running back Miles Sanders﻿, who is out for the Dolphins game with a shoulder injury, the Panthers have more options for Chuba Hubbard and even hybrid wideout-running back Laviska Shenault Jr. to get some carries and add another dimension of the offense.

Hubbard is averaging 4.4 yards per attempt, the best of any Carolina running back, and he said he has been looking forward to making the most of his chances.

"Whatever opportunity I get, I'm going to try to make the most of it," Hubbard said. "Glad I'm able to be a part of the offense. Like I've always said, got a great scheme, got a great O-line, great everything around us. So I'm just trying to make the most of it."

Meanwhile, Shenault is settling in to a more versatile role in this offense, as he called the backfield his "sweet spot" this week.

"I feel like (rushing) is the easiest thing when it comes to mental," Shenault said. "Like, I'm getting the ball. …