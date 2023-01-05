Frankie Luvu has opened eyes with his career season

— Quarterback Sam Darnold hadn't committed a turnover prior to last week's loss to the Buccaneers, but he also tied his career high by throwing for 341 yards in Tampa Bay. And since reclaiming the starting job he had last year in Week 12, he's been among the league's most efficient quarterbacks.

Only two quarterbacks in the league have a better passer rating since Week 12 than Darnold's 105.4 (Jared Goff at 110.7 and Brock Purdy at 106.4).

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said he'd seen impressive progress from Darnold this year. During the spring, he was the starter throughout the entire offseason program and then competed for the job with Baker Mayfield until the preseason injury which landed him on IR.

"In the spring, everything was new for everybody, right?" McAdoo said. "And I think he got a bunch of reps in the spring, got a bunch of reps in camp, then had unfortunately had the injury. He had a chance to heal up and then sit back, and kind of see how the offense looked to see how the offense ran a little bit. And I just think you're seeing Sam go out there, and to me, he's playing with a lot of confidence. He had a chance to see Baker run it, and had a chance to see PJ (Walker) run it. Now he gets to go out and put his spin on things.