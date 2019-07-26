Gerald McCoy surprises his teammates by carrying helmets

It's a tradition that's usually reserved for rookie players, but it's nothing new for McCoy. He's been carrying the helmets of his teammates ever since he entered in the league in 2010.

Not surprisingly, a couple of guys were a little surprised.

"Everyone looked at me like, 'What are you doing?'" he said. "I was like, just let me do it. This is what I do. I like taking care of my teammates."

So how does McCoy decide whose helmets to carry?

"Sometimes it's random, but today I decided to go to the older players in each position group. Offense and defense."

Today's helmets included Shaq Thompson, Bruce Irvin and Chris Hogan.

So what's it like to have a six-time Pro Bowler offer to carry your helmet?