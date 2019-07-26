Gerald McCoy Training Camp Q&A

How does the Panthers locker room leadership look after so many long-time leaders have moved on?

KK is a leader, obviously, and Luke (Kuechly). But one guy that's stood out to me as being a leader is Shaq (Thompson). With how he competes, how he prepares and his communication on the field. Leading by example. Hopefully I can get my name in the mix as being one of those leaders. But it will take a second. You don't just come in and gain respect. You have to earn it.

How long does it take to gain that respect?

Consistency. It just happens when it happens. Guys will see it. If you're consistent with doing things the right way, leading the right way and doing what you're supposed to do on the field, guys will see it. It just becomes that.

What did you mean when you said you're a defensive Cam Newton?

Just the energy bug. Love to play around. Dance. Do all those crazy things. Just the clothes I wear. As far as Cam, he was throwing really well yesterday. Today he got to move around a little bit more. Baby steps. He'll be ready for sure.

What are your first impressions of Brian Burns?

He's a mix of Noah Spence and Aldon Smith. Long arms like Aldon, tall. He's got that long arm power. But when I say he plays like Spence, he can bend. He can turn the corner with his knee dragging on the grass. For him to be that size and dip and turn the corner like that. That's scary.

How much will this Panthers defense make quarterbacks miserable?

It's going to happen. It's going to happen. God-willing, all the work that we are putting in and the work we plan to put in, it's going to happen.

Do you think that if you draw the same amount of attention that you drew in Tampa Bay, that guys like Short and Poe will be singled up?