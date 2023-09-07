Getting used to a new look

Offenses (think Sean McVay's Rams) will often try to give a defense more information to process at the line of scrimmage with motion and formations. New Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who came from Los Angeles, calls it "the illusion of complexity."

This is kind of the opposite, as the lack of pre-snap information can hide intent.

Coupled with some guys with multiple roles (like Chinn), there's the opportunity to do a lot of different things, as long as they're buttoned up.

Jackson said he picked up on the possibility from Evero's first meeting when he laid out the roles and responsibilities in a way that got everyone's attention. He recalled that meeting as "very detail-oriented and fiery." It helps that a year ago, the Broncos were a top-10 defense without a wealth of name-recognition on that side of the ball.

"Just his personality kind of got everybody bought-in for real," Jackson said of Evero. "And then once you go to learning your scheme, actually learning your job, then you kind of see the light.

"It's like, oh yeah, this actually can be nice. This could actually be crazy. So that kind of helps you buy in even more for us."

Again, asking corners to play a lot of man demands that they can actually do it, but the Panthers have the talent to match up.

"We are guys that pride ourselves on being cover guys," Horn said. "So we get the opportunity to do that in his defense. . . .

"So, you know, everybody's loving the defense."

There's still plenty for them to prove, and Sunday's game against the Falcons will be a different challenge since Atlanta has a reputation for being able to run and enough versatile personnel such as Bijan Robinson and Cordarrelle Patterson and Kyle Pitts to create matchup issues.

But with what the Panthers have shown this preseason — again, not much — Evero likes having a talented secondary and experience throughout the defense. So, playing very generic defenses in the preseason doesn't bother him a bit.