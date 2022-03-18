Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Carolina's offensive line officially got stronger on Friday.
Guard Austin Corbett was in Bank of America Stadium and officially signed his three-year deal with the Panthers.
The 26-year-old Corbett is coming off a Super Bowl run with the Rams, and adds another ascending lineman to a young group.
The former Browns second-round pick (33rd overall) has 41 career starts, and started all 17 games last year for the Rams.
The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder gives them an established guard to go along with some young players with promise, including Brady Christensen, Deonte Brown, and Michael Jordan. Christensen could play tackle depending on other offseason moves.
Originally drafted by Cleveland in 2018, Austin Corbett started every game for the Rams the last two seasons, winning a Super Bowl in February.