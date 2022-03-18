Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

Austin Corbett

CHARLOTTE — Carolina's offensive line officially got stronger on Friday.

Guard Austin Corbett was in Bank of America Stadium and officially signed his three-year deal with the Panthers.

The 26-year-old Corbett is coming off a Super Bowl run with the Rams, and adds another ascending lineman to a young group.

The former Browns second-round pick (33rd overall) has 41 career starts, and started all 17 games last year for the Rams.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder gives them an established guard to go along with some young players with promise, including Brady Christensen﻿, Deonte Brown﻿, and Michael Jordan﻿. Christensen could play tackle depending on other offseason moves.

Best of Austin Corbett through the years

Originally drafted by Cleveland in 2018, Austin Corbett started every game for the Rams the last two seasons, winning a Super Bowl in February.

Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) walks to the locker room during halftime of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) walks to the line of scrimmage during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after a touchdown with offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams won 28-19. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams offense lineman Austin Corbett (63) blocks against San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams defeated the 49ers 20-17. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) lines up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) takes his stance during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) takes a knee before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) reacts to the snap during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
Detail view of it takes all of us sticker on the football helmet of Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Austin Corbett is pictured during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. The Rams won 30-20. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) lines up to play the Jacksonville Jaguars during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) runs during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) drops back for pass coverage against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, October 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett (63) takes his helmet off in a time out while playing the Tennessee Titans during an NFL Professional Football Game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) plays against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) plays against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
