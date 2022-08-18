How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

Aug 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM
HowToWatch_Thumbnail-pre-week-2

CHARLOTTE - After a week of joint practices in New England, the Panthers take on the Patriots on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

There are a number of ways that fans will be able to follow Friday's game from local television affiliates to NFL Network to streaming on the Panthers app and Panthers.com in market. See below for more:

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local affiliate networks if they are in the market areas listed below, including WJZY in Charlotte.

On The Call: Taylor Zarzour, Steve Smith Sr., Kristen Balboni

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: NFL Network will broadcast Friday night's game nationally. That broadcast is subject to blackout in local markets.

Table inside Article
City, StateStationNetwork
Augusta, Ga.WJBFABC
Charleston, S.C.WCSCCBS
Charlotte, N.C.WJZYFOX
Columbia, S.C.WACHFOX
Florence/Myrtle BeachWBTWCBS
Greensboro, N.C.WFMYCBS
Greenville, N.C.WITNNBC
Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.WYFFNBC
Raleigh, N.C.WRALNBC
Roanoke, Va.WDBJCBS
Outer Banks, N.C.WVECABC
Savannah, Ga.WJCLABC
Wilmington, N.C.WSFXFOX

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games for FREE online through Panthers.com and the Panthers' app if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Make sure to enable location services on your device to be verified for streaming. Click here to view on Panthers.com and enable location services to verify access.

Links for streaming will be available at the start of the game at the top of Panthers.com and the app.

Outside of the regional area, Friday's game will be aired live on NFL+, the streaming platform of the NFL. Click here for more information and a free 7-day trial.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Kurt Coleman, Jim Szoke, Kevin Donnalley

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones. It is also available in the Panthers app by clicking the Live Radio icon on the top of the home screen.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

