Door open for Ian Thomas to become full-time starter

A DAY OF 11-ON-11

Tuesday's practice was almost exclusively 11-on-11 work. After exiting the Atrium Health Dome, the players had a short individual drills period before the offense and defense went to separate sidelines for the rest of practice. Rhule said the club was able to get in about 89 plays.

"With no preseason games, really no OTAs, we thought it was important to get the guys some situations — having to react in the red zone, having to react backed up, having to react to sudden change, how to react to two-minute," Rhule said. "Sometimes, you have to just play those situations out and learn from them."

Added Thomas:

"You gain a lot. You're putting the pressure on yourself to know plays, to run plays, to do different things under situations that coach put us in. When a coach isn't coaching us up during practice, it gives you a lot to look at on film and a lot to correct on film. So when you can just go and play, I guess it shows the coaches what you know and don't know. It shows yourself what you can improve on."

NEWS AND NOTES

— Rhule said the Panthers added defensive end, Jalen Jelks﻿, because the front office felt he "fits the way we play." Rhule likes how hard Jelks plays, saying it's just as crucial as pass-rushing ability.

— Also on the defensive line, Rhule said the coaching staff wants to find a way to carve out a role for Efe Obada to impact games consistently. Rhule called Obada a powerful defensive end who can also play inside.

"He's the kind of guy that helps you have a good defense," Rhule said.

— Wide receiver Omar Bayless (knee) and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (ankle) were held out of practice on Tuesday. Bayless' knee was swollen, and trainers wanted to pare down his workload just in case. Bayless has impressed during camp, with Rhule saying he thinks the undrafted rookie can help Carolina this year.