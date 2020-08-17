What an 'embarrassing' performance taught Teddy Bridgewater

NEWS AND NOTES

— Rhule excused defensive tackle Kawann Short and running back Mike Davis from the first portion of practice to take their children to the first day of school.

"I believe very much in family, and I think being a father is the most important thing that I am and our players are. So I asked the players to please take that time," Rhule said.

Rhule added that he'll be dropping off his daughters at the bus stop on Thursday morning. Fortunately, he said, their bus comes early.

— Bridgewater provided some comic relief when he brought up members of the offense potentially running a 4x100-meter race — including him. When asked who would complete that team, he picked Christian McCaffrey﻿, Robby Anderson﻿, and Curtis Samuel. But then Bridgewater joked he might fake a hamstring injury to have DJ Moore or Donte Jackson sub in for him.

"I think Teddy has a high opinion of himself in terms of his speed," Rhule said with a laugh. "I have not seen it yet, let me just say that."

— And finally, though Rhule stayed true to his word that he wouldn't be putting on pads to fire up the team, he did go through the defensive line bags on Monday morning, as seen on "Panthers Training Camp Live."

"I just walked by the D-line, and I was just having a little fun with them," Rhule said. "They were all doing it, and I said, 'I can do it — watch.' I got off the field and walked in to my phone, and guys I've coached before started sending it to me laughing at me."