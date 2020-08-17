What an 'embarrassing' performance taught Teddy Bridgewater

Aug 17, 2020 at 06:08 PM
Simmons_headshot
Myles Simmons
Teddy Bridgewater
Brandon Todd

CHARLOTTE — It seems like every year, every backup quarterback around the league picks from a handful of clichés when speaking to the media during the preseason.

"You're always just a play away."

"I'm going to stay ready, so I don't have to get ready."

"I prepare like I'm the starter every week."

This isn't to say that these players aren't telling the truth. But Teddy Bridgewater was asked about what advice he'd have as a former backup to reserve Panthers quarterbacks Will Grier and PJ Walker﻿. Bridgewater's response showed refreshing candor.

"Just always stay ready," he began. "I shared a message with those guys a couple days ago about how when my opportunity came last year against the Rams, and I wasn't prepared. I had my mind made up that I was behind Drew Brees, the previous year he never missed a game. 'Man, I'm never going to play.' That was my mindset.

"You can always talk the talk, 'I'm going to be ready when my number's called.' But you never know until that opportunity presents itself."

Bridgewater, who had been Brees' backup since the start of the 2018 season, thought he'd done enough to prepare. But when Brees injured his thumb in the first quarter of Week 2 last year, Bridgewater had to play.

He finished that game 17-of-30 passing for 165 yards, taking two sacks and fumbling once, though the Saints recovered it. New Orleans lost, 27-9.

"I was embarrassed because I put out some awful football," Bridgewater admitted. "When I had my opportunity, I didn't deliver, and I was truly embarrassed.

After making it back from a career-threatening knee injury, Bridgewater felt like he had too much support from his inner-circle to throw away the opportunity.

"I told myself I never wanted to experience that again," he said.

Related Links

So Bridgewater got back to work, learning how to individualize his preparation instead of just mirroring Brees.

"I had to truly find my identity again," Bridgewater said. "I thought, if I did what Drew Brees did, then I'd have success. And after that game, I didn't prepare the way I thought I did.

"I told myself, 'Man, I have to find my own process and find something that works for me.' I've been able to do just that for the past year and it's been working for me."

The next week, Bridgewater made his first of five consecutive victorious starts, leading the Saints to a 33-27 win in Seattle. 

Sharing that story with Grier and Walker seems par for the course for Bridgewater's leadership. Head coach Matt Rhule recently saw Bridgewater playing Madden with Grier, using the Panthers' playbook Bridgewater had created on the game.

"I think he's confident enough in himself that he knows that he wants to help the team, help the guys around him. That's just kind of who he is," Rhule said. "He's kind of always out there coaching and giving feedback to the guys, to the receivers, running backs, and guys on the offense so we're all on the same page.

"I've been very impressed with his demeanor and the way in which he coaches the other two quarterbacks and helps them."

Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater is far from the only quarterback willing to share his knowledge of the game with others. But that knee injury gives him a unique perspective on football, and he's grateful for it. He related it to Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who on Sunday was cleared to practice after suffering a devastating leg injury midway through the 2018 season.

"It's stories like that that motivate me. It's like, man, I know what it took — even though no injury is the same — but I know what it took to be counted out, and you just have that small circle around you that truly believes in you. That's motivation more than the doubters," Bridgewater said. "Everyone asks, 'How'd you overcome it?' It was a small circle of people who believe in me. That's why when I go out there, and I take that field on Sundays, I hold my head up high and I smile.

"I'm thankful that the good Lord gave me another opportunity and that I have that supporting cast that I have."

NEWS AND NOTES

— Rhule excused defensive tackle Kawann Short and running back Mike Davis from the first portion of practice to take their children to the first day of school.

"I believe very much in family, and I think being a father is the most important thing that I am and our players are. So I asked the players to please take that time," Rhule said.

Rhule added that he'll be dropping off his daughters at the bus stop on Thursday morning. Fortunately, he said, their bus comes early.

— Bridgewater provided some comic relief when he brought up members of the offense potentially running a 4x100-meter race — including him. When asked who would complete that team, he picked Christian McCaffrey﻿, Robby Anderson﻿, and Curtis Samuel. But then Bridgewater joked he might fake a hamstring injury to have DJ Moore or Donte Jackson sub in for him.

"I think Teddy has a high opinion of himself in terms of his speed," Rhule said with a laugh. "I have not seen it yet, let me just say that."

— And finally, though Rhule stayed true to his word that he wouldn't be putting on pads to fire up the team, he did go through the defensive line bags on Monday morning, as seen on "Panthers Training Camp Live."

"I just walked by the D-line, and I was just having a little fun with them," Rhule said. "They were all doing it, and I said, 'I can do it — watch.' I got off the field and walked in to my phone, and guys I've coached before started sending it to me laughing at me."

"At least I didn't get hurt," Rhule added, tongue in cheek. "That's the positive thing."

Photos from first padded practice

View photos from Monday's practice as the Panthers put on pads for the first time in camp.

Omar Bayless
1 / 58
Reggie Bonnafon
2 / 58
E_MK2_9319
3 / 58
Stantley Thomas-Oliver III and Troy Pride
4 / 58
DJ Moore
5 / 58
Christian McCaffrey
6 / 58
Jeremy Chinn
7 / 58
E_MK2_9131
8 / 58
Omar Bayless
9 / 58
Stephen Weatherly and Taylor Moton
10 / 58
Colin Thompson
11 / 58
DaVonte Lambert
12 / 58
Brian Burns
13 / 58
200817trainingcamp_59A
14 / 58
200817trainingcamp_51A
15 / 58
Marquis Haynes
16 / 58
Efe Obada
17 / 58
200817trainingcamp_1034E
18 / 58
Derrick Brown
19 / 58
200817trainingcamp_1349A
20 / 58
200817trainingcamp_1254C
21 / 58
Seth Roberts
22 / 58
Curtis Samuel
23 / 58
Curtis Samuel
24 / 58
Curtis Samuel
25 / 58
Curtis Samuel
26 / 58
Curtis Samuel
27 / 58
Curtis Samuel
28 / 58
Tommylee Lewis
29 / 58
Robby Anderson
30 / 58
Teddy Bridgewater
31 / 58
Pharoh Cooper
32 / 58
P.J. Walker
33 / 58
200817trainingcamp_115A
34 / 58
Pharoh Cooper
35 / 58
T.J. Green and Teddy Bridgewater
36 / 58
Curtis Samuel
37 / 58
Tommylee Lewis
38 / 58
Myles Hartsfield
39 / 58
Juston Burris and Tre Boston
40 / 58
Christian McCaffrey
41 / 58
DJ Moore
42 / 58
Mike Davis
43 / 58
E_MKII8265
44 / 58
Tommylee Lewis
45 / 58
Jordan Scarlett
46 / 58
E_MKII8318
47 / 58
Yetur Gross-Matos
48 / 58
Brian Burns
49 / 58
Eli Apple
50 / 58
Jeremy Chinn
51 / 58
Stephen Weatherly
52 / 58
Derrick Brown
53 / 58
Bravvion Roy
54 / 58
Brian Burns
55 / 58
Joey Slye
56 / 58
200817trainingcamp_1581B
57 / 58
200817trainingcamp_1384C
58 / 58
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Coordinators Chat: Takeaways from Joe Brady, Phil Snow and Chase Blackburn

Carolina's coordinators each met with the media on Thursday.
news

Matt Rhule '100 percent' supported players' decision not to practice on Saturday

Carolina's coach said the conversations on social injustice were more important.
news

Zach Kerr: Action cannot come from athletes alone

Veteran defensive lineman believes public officials should better help stem systemic racism. 
news

2020 Training Camp Observations: Defense has a big day

Friday's practice was highlighted by multiple interceptions. 
news

Panthers sign CB Jameson Houston, DE Austin Larkin

Carolina added two defensive players Friday morning. 
news

Tahir Whitehead: Players are committed to making change

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead explained how he and players are feeling after the shooting of Jacob Blake.
news

2020 Training Camp Observations: Primetime practice at Bank of America Stadium

Players decided to practice Wednesday night despite the recent events in Wisconsin. 
news

Panthers sign wide receivers Cam Phillips, Darrell Stewart Jr. 

Phillips played with quarterback P.J. Walker with the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.
news

Rookie Diaries: Derrick Brown's first impressions of the NFL

At long last, first-round pick Derrick Brown is getting his first taste of being a pro.
news

'Unsung hero' Juston Burris getting a shot to shine in his home state 

Head coach Matt Rhule recently called Burris a player Carolina can build around. 
news

2020 Training Camp Observations: Separate squads for a competitive Tuesday

Head coach Matt Rhule split the Panthers into two "teams" for another competitive practice.
news

Shaq Thompson growing into leadership role

The sixth-year linebacker plans to be himself and not try to mimic legends who came before him. 
Advertising