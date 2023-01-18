Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another defensive back to the offseason roster Wednesday.
The team signed safety Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal.
The 24-year-old Dorn, a Charlotte native who played at Chambers High and the University of North Carolina, has spent the last three seasons with the Vikings. He played in five games for the Vikings this season and nine last year.
He's the son of former NFL cornerback Torin Dorn.
