Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

Jan 18, 2023 at 04:36 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added another defensive back to the offseason roster Wednesday.

The team signed safety Myles Dorn to a reserve/future deal.

The 24-year-old Dorn, a Charlotte native who played at Chambers High and the University of North Carolina, has spent the last three seasons with the Vikings. He played in five games for the Vikings this season and nine last year.

He's the son of former NFL cornerback Torin Dorn.

PHOTOS: Panthers clean out locker room after 2022 season finale

View photos from Monday's clean-out day as Panthers players packed their things and bid farewell to their teammates for the offseason.

