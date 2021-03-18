Panthers agree to terms with David Moore

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers added some depth at receiver after losing Curtis Samuel in free agency.
The team has agreed to terms with wideout David Moore.
Moore was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 out of East Central University in Oklahoma, so he's obviously a known commodity to new Panthers GM Scott Fitterer.
Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns last year, most of it coming in the first half of the season.
He gives the Panthers a more productive option than they previously had behind starters DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, as they try to figure out how to replace the departed dual-threat who's heading to Washington.
View photos of wide receiver David Moore who played with the Seahawks from 2017-20.