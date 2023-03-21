Panthers agree to terms with Henry Anderson

Mar 21, 2023 at 06:00 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Henry Anderson

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers added another piece to the defensive line on Tuesday, bringing back defensive end Henry Anderson.

Anderson had signed as a free agent with Carolina in 2022, and now comes back for 2023.

Entering his ninth season in the league, Anderson played in 11 games last year and tallied 18 tackles, including three tackles for loss.

He comes back to a defensive line that's already added Shy Tuttle and DeShawn Williams as the Panthers transition to a 3-4 look.

Best of Henry Anderson in 2022 with Carolina

Anderson played in 11 games with the Panthers in 2022, making 18 tackles and three tackles for loss.

