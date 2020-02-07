The Oscars: Panthers Edition

While the real Oscar for screenplay may go to the movie with the best script, we interpreted this award a little bit more literally. So, we're here to honor the best screen pass run by the Panthers this season, which came in Week 9 against the Titans. Facing a third-and-14 with just under two minutes until halftime, wide receiver DJ Moore hauled in a tunnel screen and cut his way through the defense to pick up a first down. Two plays later, the Panthers were in the end zone thanks to Moore's catch, which helped Carolina take a 17-0 lead into the half.