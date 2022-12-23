Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not report

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers won't be adding any secondary depth this week after all.
After claiming cornerback Justin Layne off waivers early this week, the Panthers placed him on the reserve/did not report list Friday after he did not join the team.
The move leaves the Panthers with a 51-man roster heading into Saturday's game with the Lions, but the injury news during the week reduced the need for depth.
The Panthers have no players with injury statuses on the official report, meaning the entire roster is clear to play this week. That includes cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, who was limited early in the week with a shoulder issue, and CJ Henderson, who practiced fully after leaving last week's game with an ankle injury.