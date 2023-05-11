Panthers re-sign offensive lineman Michael Jordan

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers have re-signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan.
Jordan appeared in all 17 games for Carolina in 2022 as a reserve lineman and special teamer. He provides depth along a line where Austin Corbett is still recovering from a Week 18 injury at New Orleans last year.
Jordan came to the Panthers in 2021 after two seasons in Cincinnati, starting 10 games for the Panthers that season. He's played in 55 career games since being drafted in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2019.