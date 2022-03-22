Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some salary cap flexibility, restructuring the contract of running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ Tuesday﻿.

The move creates some more cap space for the team, after what has been an extremely active free agency period.

They've already added nine new players from other teams, extended wide receiver ﻿DJ Moore﻿, and brought back ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ and a number of existing players.