Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some salary cap flexibility, restructuring the contract of running back Christian McCaffrey Tuesday.
The move creates some more cap space for the team, after what has been an extremely active free agency period.
They've already added nine new players from other teams, extended wide receiver DJ Moore, and brought back Donte Jackson and a number of existing players.
The pace of business has slowed, but it was busy enough last week to make a significant difference in the roster.