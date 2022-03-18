Panthers restructure Robby Anderson's contract

Mar 18, 2022 at 07:39 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Robby Anderson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some salary cap flexibility, restructuring the contract of wide receiver ﻿Robby Anderson﻿﻿.

The move creates some more cap space for the team, after what has been an active free agency period. 

They've already agreed to terms on deals for five new players, along with extending eight of their own. 

The newcomers include three projected starters: Guard ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿, and safety ﻿Xavier Woods﻿. They've also added running back ﻿D'Onta Foreman﻿ and wide receiver ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿. 

The Panthers still have more work to do, and continue to work on a number of areas as they enter the third day of the new league year.

Related Content

news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Cory Littleton

The former Raiders and Rams linebacker gives them another versatile part on defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Donte Jackson

The former second-round pick has 12 career interceptions with Carolina.
news

Panthers agree to terms with center Bradley Bozeman

The former Ravens starter is coming on a one-year deal, another addition for the offensive line.
news

Panthers agree to terms with punter Johnny Hekker

The NFL's All-Decade punter of the 2010s joins on a three-year deal, strengthening their special teams.
news

Panthers extend wide receiver DJ Moore

The team gave the 2018 first-rounder a new four-year deal, to reward him for his consistent excellence.
news

Guard Austin Corbett officially signs with Panthers

Corbett started all 17 games for the Rams in 2021, helping Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Matt Ioannidis

The former Washington defensive tackle adds some interior pressure to the line.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Damien Wilson

The former Jaguars linebacker has a Super Bowl ring from his time with the Chiefs, and adds to a thin position.
Advertising