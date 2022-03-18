Panthers restructure Robby Anderson's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add some salary cap flexibility, restructuring the contract of wide receiver Robby Anderson.
The move creates some more cap space for the team, after what has been an active free agency period.
They've already agreed to terms on deals for five new players, along with extending eight of their own.
The newcomers include three projected starters: Guard Austin Corbett, linebacker Damien Wilson, and safety Xavier Woods. They've also added running back D'Onta Foreman and wide receiver Rashard Higgins.
The Panthers still have more work to do, and continue to work on a number of areas as they enter the third day of the new league year.