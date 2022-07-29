Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

Jul 29, 2022 at 04:01 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers added some depth in the secondary Friday, signing cornerback Duke Dawson.

He was part of a workout after practice, and gives them some help where they were running a little short.

With Jaycee Horn on the physically unable to perform list and veteran Rashaan Melvin retiring, the Panthers were down to seven corners the first three days of practice.

Dawson, a former second-round pick of the Patriots, spent the last three seasons with the Broncos.

The 26-year-old Dawson was a college teammate of Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson at Florida.

Advertising