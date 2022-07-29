Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers added some depth in the secondary Friday, signing cornerback Duke Dawson.
He was part of a workout after practice, and gives them some help where they were running a little short.
With Jaycee Horn on the physically unable to perform list and veteran Rashaan Melvin retiring, the Panthers were down to seven corners the first three days of practice.
Dawson, a former second-round pick of the Patriots, spent the last three seasons with the Broncos.
The 26-year-old Dawson was a college teammate of Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson at Florida.
Dawson played with New England (2018) and Denver (2019-21) before signing with Carolina in 2022.