Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

Aug 04, 2022 at 01:24 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
RosterMove_Wide

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers needed a roster spot to try to fill in some depth in training camp, so they released a player Thursday.

The Panthers waived long snapper Thomas Fletcher.

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Panthers are in good shape at the position with veteran JJ Jansen, who joins punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Zane Gonzalez in a much more stable special teams room, when they were shuffling punters and kickers in on a weekly basis at times.

The Panthers are running short at cornerback, with Keith Taylor Jr. and Duke Dawson suffering injuries in practice, while starter Jaycee Horn is working his way back slowly from some foot soreness.

Related Content

news

Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

The local product adds some secondary depth early in training camp.

news

Jaycee Horn activated from PUP list

The second-year corner has been cleared to practice after missing the first week of training camp.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Duke Dawson

The former second-rounder from Florida adds some depth to the secondary.

news

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP list

The second-year cornerback can be activated at any time, but won't practice Wednesday.

news

Shaq Thompson placed on PUP list before training camp

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin isn't here, but the rest of the roster is ready for Wednesday's first practice.

news

Matt Corral agrees to terms on rookie contract

The third-round quarterback is the final member of the Panthers' 2022 class to come to an agreement.

news

Panthers agree to trade for Baker Mayfield

The deal, pending a physical, gives the Panthers a quarterback with playoff credentials.

news

Linebacker Brandon Smith signs rookie deal

Getting the fourth-rounder from Penn State under contract leaves just one unsigned pick.

news

Panthers bring back Keith Kirkwood

The veteran receiver returns after spending the last two seasons with the team.

news

Panthers sign defensive end Drew Jordan

The former Michigan State and Duke product gets the roster back to 90.

news

Panthers waive Joe Jackson

The former Cowboys and Browns defensive end was signed in February.

