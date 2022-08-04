Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Panthers needed a roster spot to try to fill in some depth in training camp, so they released a player Thursday.

The Panthers waived long snapper Thomas Fletcher.

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Panthers are in good shape at the position with veteran JJ Jansen, who joins punter Johnny Hekker and kicker Zane Gonzalez in a much more stable special teams room, when they were shuffling punters and kickers in on a weekly basis at times.