Rookie Chandler Zavala settles in at guard, just as the offensive line needs him

"Chandler's a great dude," Young said. "Like, he's really easy to be around, cool dude to talk to, and just his approach; someone who you could tell is locked in. When he's paying attention, he might not say too much. But you know he's focused. You know he cares.

"You know, when he steps on the field, it's something that switches, and it changes, and he turns to that killer. (Off the field) he's super approachable and cool to be around. And then, on the field, you can see a change."

Center ﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿ will line up beside Zavala regardless of which side he's on, and he shared the same sentiment Reich held about him.

He was a quick learner, and he wanted to earn his spot.

Now he's there, and he's poised to make an impact that's needed at a challenging juncture.