Running backs feeling "unleashed"

Hubbard sees how his more speed-focused style pairs well with Foreman's hard-nosed abilities, and Wilks also likes how the two team up.

"You can see he's smash-mouth, run hard, run through people," Hubbard said. "I like doing that too, but I'm (a) speed, I-want-to-make-you-miss type thing. We both have different styles but complement each other well."

When asked what kept Carolina's run-first mentality strong after losing in Baltimore, Wilks repeated a dedication to his coaching philosophy.

If coming back from 36 rush yards against the Ravens to 185 against Denver is any indication, Wilks' mindset could keep moving the Panthers forward.

"As a coach, when you believe in your philosophy, you've got to hold true to it," Wilks said. "My philosophy from a defensive-minded perspective is you've got to have a good run game; you've got to play great defense; you've got to have a solid kicking game. That's the formula right there for winning football games, in my opinion."

And from Hubbard's point of view, he sees more to come from the offense after the Week 13 bye.