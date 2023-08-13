Snap Counts: Week 1 Preseason

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Jets in Week 1 of the preseason.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Matt Corral 37 (77%)
Javon Wims 31 (65%) 7 (35%)
Deonte Brown 30 (62%)
Cade Mays 28 (58%)
Shi Smith 27 (56%)
Michael Jordan 26 (54%)
Justin McCray 26 (54%)
Cam Erving 23 (48%)
Larnel Coleman 21 (44%)
Spencer Brown 20 (42%) 4 (20%)
Derek Wright 20 (42%) 4 (20%)
Tommy Tremble 19 (40%) 6 (30%)
Raheem Blackshear 17 (35%) 12 (60%)
Ricky Lee 14 (29%)
Sam Tecklenburg 14 (29%)
JD DiRenzo 14 (29%)
Ian Thomas 12 (25%)
Terrace Marshall 12 (25%)
Chuba Hubbard 11 (23%) 4 (30%)
CJ Saunders 11 (23%) 2 (10%)
Bradley Bozeman 11 (23%)
Brady Christensen 11 (23%)
Bryce Young 11 (23%)
Ikem Ekwonu 11 (23%)
Hayden Hurst 11 (23%)
Taylor Moton 11 (23%)
Giovanni Ricci 9 (19%) 8 (40%)
Josh Vann 8 (17%) 2 (10%)
Jonathan Mingo 8 (17%) 1 (5%)
Laviska Shenault 8 (17%)
Adam Thielen 8 (17%)
DJ Chark 5 (10%)
Gary Jennings 3 (6%) 5 (25%)
  • Head coach Frank Reich said backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ didn't need a lot of preseason snaps, and ﻿Matt Corral﻿ did. The first game reflects that, as Corral's 37 snaps were more than any offensive player. Other than the 11 ﻿Bryce Young﻿ took with the starters, Corral got the rest of the game.
  • After rotating right guards with the first unit, all of those linemen continued to play. ﻿Cade Mays﻿ got 28 snaps, and ﻿Justin McCray﻿ and ﻿Michael Jordan﻿ got 26 each as they rotate them through different positions.
  • You can tell they're going to mix and match personnel on offense. While Young and four of his blockers played every snap, none of the receivers and tight ends did. They're going to use them in different combinations. ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ got eight snaps after there was some uncertainty about whether he'd play at all after he missed the joint practices.
Table inside Article
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Kobe Jones 41 (58%) 9 (45%)
Jammie Robinson 33 (46%) 10 (50%)
Keith Taylor 33 (46%) 5 (25%)
Sam Franklin 33 (46%) 4 (20%)
Brandon Smith 30 (42%) 9 (45%)
Chandler Wooten 30 (42%) 8 (40%)
DJ Johnson 29 (49%) 9 (45%)
Eric Rowe 27 (38%) 5 (25%)
Yetur Gross-Matos 27 (38%) 3 (15%)
Eku Leota 26 (37%) 10 (50%)
Josh Thomas 25 (35%) 9 (45%)
Mark Milton 25 (35%) 7 (35%)
Herb Miller 23 (32%) 7 (35%)
DeShawn Williams 23 (32%) 2 (10%)
Amare Barno 22 (31%) 9 (45%)
Raequan Williams 22 (31%) 1 (5%)
Taylor Stallworth 22 (31%)
Stantley Thomas-Oliver 21 (30%) 6 (30%)
CJ Henderson 20 (28%) 1 (5%)
Greg Mabin 18 (25%) 5 (25%)
Marquan McCall 18 (25%) 1 (5%)
Ace Eley 16 (23%) 7 (35%)
Bumper Pool 16 (23%) 4 (20%)
Rejzohn Wright 16 (23%) 2 (10%)
Henry Anderson 16 (23%)
LaBryan Ray 14 (20%) 2 (10%)
Nick Thurman 14 (20%) 1 (5%)
Shaq Thompson 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Jaycee Horn 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Donte Jackson 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Derrick Brown 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Vonn Bell 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Xavier Woods 13 (18%) 1 (5%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 12 (17%) 4 (20%)
Frankie Luvu 12 (17%) 1 (5%)
Shy Tuttle 12 (17%)
Deion Jones 10 (14%) 3 (15%)
Antwan Jackson 9 (13%) 1 (5%)
Jeremy Chinn 8 (11%) 1 (5%)
  • With starting outside linebackers ﻿Brian Burns﻿ and ﻿Justin Houston﻿ getting the night off, the backup pass-rushers got a lot of work, with ﻿Kobe Jones﻿ leading the way with 41 snaps.
  • The Panthers might list themselves as a 3-4 base defense, but they're clearly they're going to be in nickel more than they're in that alignment. ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ played eight of the 13 snaps the starting defense played. 
  • Derrick Brown﻿ played every snap and ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿ played 12 of the 13, as the big guys on the line are going to get a lot of work this year.
  • Other than Brown, ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, ﻿Jaycee Horn﻿, ﻿Donte Jackson﻿, ﻿Vonn Bell﻿, and ﻿Xavier Woods﻿ played every snap the starters were in, while the rest got at least one snap off as they rolled different groupings in.
Table inside Article
Player Special teams snaps
Johnny Hekker 5 (25%)
JJ Jansen 5 (25%)
Camerun Peoples 1 (5%)
Matthew Wright 1 (5%)
  • Special teams snaps were a little skewed since it was a shutout, and the Panthers didn't have to line up for field goals or extra points. 
  • When punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ and long snapper ﻿JJ Jansen﻿ have the same five snaps each, that's not a good sign. 
  • Replacement kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿ had just the one on the opening kickoff.

PHOTOS: Preseason game action vs. Jets 

Check out scenes from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets.

230812 Jets In-Game Edits-197
1 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-189
2 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-187
3 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-188
4 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-185
5 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-195
6 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-177
7 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-186
8 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-191
9 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-200
10 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
11 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
12 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-202
13 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-196
14 / 86
Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard
15 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
16 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-198
17 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-209
18 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-213
19 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-201
20 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-204
21 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-199
22 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-206
23 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-211
24 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-212
25 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-208
26 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-207
27 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-210
28 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-205
29 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
30 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-228
31 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-238
32 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
33 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-218
34 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-226
35 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-217
36 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-235
37 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-219
38 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-224
39 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-225
40 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-239
41 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
42 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-230
43 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-231
44 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-215
45 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-216
46 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-222
47 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
48 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
49 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
50 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-227
51 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-223
52 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
53 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-237
54 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-242
55 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-262
56 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-252
57 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-258
58 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-260
59 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-245
60 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-255
61 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-233
62 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-246
63 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-234
64 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-244
65 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-256
66 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-248
67 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-243
68 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-263
69 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-249
70 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-266
71 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-253
72 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-264
73 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-240
74 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-251
75 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-257
76 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-261
77 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-247
78 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-254
79 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-229
80 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-241
81 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-265
82 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-232
83 / 86
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-259
84 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-236
85 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230812 Jets In-Game Edits-250
86 / 86
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
