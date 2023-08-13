Snap Counts: Week 1 Preseason

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers against the Jets in Week 1 of the preseason.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Matt Corral
|37 (77%)
|Javon Wims
|31 (65%)
|7 (35%)
|Deonte Brown
|30 (62%)
|Cade Mays
|28 (58%)
|Shi Smith
|27 (56%)
|Michael Jordan
|26 (54%)
|Justin McCray
|26 (54%)
|Cam Erving
|23 (48%)
|Larnel Coleman
|21 (44%)
|Spencer Brown
|20 (42%)
|4 (20%)
|Derek Wright
|20 (42%)
|4 (20%)
|Tommy Tremble
|19 (40%)
|6 (30%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|17 (35%)
|12 (60%)
|Ricky Lee
|14 (29%)
|Sam Tecklenburg
|14 (29%)
|JD DiRenzo
|14 (29%)
|Ian Thomas
|12 (25%)
|Terrace Marshall
|12 (25%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|11 (23%)
|4 (30%)
|CJ Saunders
|11 (23%)
|2 (10%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|11 (23%)
|Brady Christensen
|11 (23%)
|Bryce Young
|11 (23%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|11 (23%)
|Hayden Hurst
|11 (23%)
|Taylor Moton
|11 (23%)
|Giovanni Ricci
|9 (19%)
|8 (40%)
|Josh Vann
|8 (17%)
|2 (10%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|8 (17%)
|1 (5%)
|Laviska Shenault
|8 (17%)
|Adam Thielen
|8 (17%)
|DJ Chark
|5 (10%)
|Gary Jennings
|3 (6%)
|5 (25%)
- Head coach Frank Reich said backup quarterback Andy Dalton didn't need a lot of preseason snaps, and Matt Corral did. The first game reflects that, as Corral's 37 snaps were more than any offensive player. Other than the 11 Bryce Young took with the starters, Corral got the rest of the game.
- After rotating right guards with the first unit, all of those linemen continued to play. Cade Mays got 28 snaps, and Justin McCray and Michael Jordan got 26 each as they rotate them through different positions.
- You can tell they're going to mix and match personnel on offense. While Young and four of his blockers played every snap, none of the receivers and tight ends did. They're going to use them in different combinations. Laviska Shenault Jr. got eight snaps after there was some uncertainty about whether he'd play at all after he missed the joint practices.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Kobe Jones
|41 (58%)
|9 (45%)
|Jammie Robinson
|33 (46%)
|10 (50%)
|Keith Taylor
|33 (46%)
|5 (25%)
|Sam Franklin
|33 (46%)
|4 (20%)
|Brandon Smith
|30 (42%)
|9 (45%)
|Chandler Wooten
|30 (42%)
|8 (40%)
|DJ Johnson
|29 (49%)
|9 (45%)
|Eric Rowe
|27 (38%)
|5 (25%)
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|27 (38%)
|3 (15%)
|Eku Leota
|26 (37%)
|10 (50%)
|Josh Thomas
|25 (35%)
|9 (45%)
|Mark Milton
|25 (35%)
|7 (35%)
|Herb Miller
|23 (32%)
|7 (35%)
|DeShawn Williams
|23 (32%)
|2 (10%)
|Amare Barno
|22 (31%)
|9 (45%)
|Raequan Williams
|22 (31%)
|1 (5%)
|Taylor Stallworth
|22 (31%)
|Stantley Thomas-Oliver
|21 (30%)
|6 (30%)
|CJ Henderson
|20 (28%)
|1 (5%)
|Greg Mabin
|18 (25%)
|5 (25%)
|Marquan McCall
|18 (25%)
|1 (5%)
|Ace Eley
|16 (23%)
|7 (35%)
|Bumper Pool
|16 (23%)
|4 (20%)
|Rejzohn Wright
|16 (23%)
|2 (10%)
|Henry Anderson
|16 (23%)
|LaBryan Ray
|14 (20%)
|2 (10%)
|Nick Thurman
|14 (20%)
|1 (5%)
|Shaq Thompson
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Jaycee Horn
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Donte Jackson
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Derrick Brown
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Vonn Bell
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Xavier Woods
|13 (18%)
|1 (5%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|12 (17%)
|4 (20%)
|Frankie Luvu
|12 (17%)
|1 (5%)
|Shy Tuttle
|12 (17%)
|Deion Jones
|10 (14%)
|3 (15%)
|Antwan Jackson
|9 (13%)
|1 (5%)
|Jeremy Chinn
|8 (11%)
|1 (5%)
- With starting outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston getting the night off, the backup pass-rushers got a lot of work, with Kobe Jones leading the way with 41 snaps.
- The Panthers might list themselves as a 3-4 base defense, but they're clearly they're going to be in nickel more than they're in that alignment. Jeremy Chinn played eight of the 13 snaps the starting defense played.
- Derrick Brown played every snap and Shy Tuttle played 12 of the 13, as the big guys on the line are going to get a lot of work this year.
- Other than Brown, Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, Vonn Bell, and Xavier Woods played every snap the starters were in, while the rest got at least one snap off as they rolled different groupings in.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Johnny Hekker
|5 (25%)
|JJ Jansen
|5 (25%)
|Camerun Peoples
|1 (5%)
|Matthew Wright
|1 (5%)
- Special teams snaps were a little skewed since it was a shutout, and the Panthers didn't have to line up for field goals or extra points.
- When punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper JJ Jansen have the same five snaps each, that's not a good sign.
- Replacement kicker Matthew Wright had just the one on the opening kickoff.
Check out scenes from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets.