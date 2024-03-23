Taking the long way home, Jewell arrives to his new team

Growing up, before Jewell could leave for school, much less sports, he would head out to the farm. Each day, he'd do his part to help his family on their 1,100-acre farm. He and his wife, along with their two young children, built their forever home within a short drive of their family, still taking part in the work when the NFL calendar allows.

"So we had a cow operation about anywhere from 120 to, I think they're almost up to 200 sometimes," Jewell said of his family's farm, which his parents still run. "And then they have turkey, organic turkeys and sometimes they get 16,000 in one flock and then they got about 1,100 acres and I think, like, 700 acres are tillable."

The chores were every day, and especially during the summer. But that's just the way of the farm. The work comes first, everything else comes second. And it set the precedent for Jewell's football career.

In high school, Jewell became a star. As a senior, he led his team in rushing, receiving, scoring, tackles, interceptions, interception yards and punt returns. He completed the only pass he attempted, intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. He played all three phases of the ball, and was named MVP after leading his team to a state championship in 2012.

"I grew up in a small town so there was, I guess, we did a bunch of different stuff," Jewell recalled. "If you're a good football player, you could play a bunch of different positions, which was fun for me to play the offense and defense side of the ball."

Despite all that, he was a two-star recruit with offers from only two schools; Iowa and Northern Iowa. He went with the Power Five school, and the kid who willed his team to a state championship, sat on the sidelines for the first time in his playing career. But Jewell was used to taking the extra time to reach a goal, familiar with the process of working twice as hard as everyone around him. He spent his redshirt year adding weight, and accessing the game.