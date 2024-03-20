5 things to know about new Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell

Jewell redshirted his freshman year at Iowa, the first time in his playing career he wasn't on the field. He used that time to bulk up and by the time he played his redshirt freshman year, he was ready to dominate. In his four years playing for the Hawkeyes, Jewell racked up 437 total tackles (28 for loss), 10 sacks, six interceptions, 26 passes defended, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown.