The many talents of Derrick Brown

Brown is growing into the role of star, just as he's growing into the role of a leader around here. All a coach has to do this season is point to Brown and tell a young player, "Do that," and that's enough. But in many of the small ways that those close to him see, he's developing in front of our eyes.

"Yeah, he's definitely coming into his own," said Burns, who was drafted in the first round the year before Brown arrived with the seventh overall pick in 2020. "At first, he was in his head a little bit during his first couple of years. But I think he just really embraced who he is as a player, and it's coming to the light now.

"Everybody has those times when they get in their head and they, I don't want to say they doubt themselves, but they frame away from what they're good at doing, and I'm pretty sure that's what he was doing in the beginning, but now he's playing it to his strengths."

And again, it's not like he was bad previously. He just wasn't this good because very few players are.

"I thought he was pretty good last year," Evero said of Brown's run defense. "He's really, he's a heck of a player. What you see in him is just continued growth and maturation and learning the NFL game, understanding, not only using his physical ability, but also all the nuances of the game that come with experience, and all of that is just playing out. . . .

"Even before I took this job, I knew what a player he was and his reputation in the league is a guy that is hard to block. That's been happening for a couple of years now."