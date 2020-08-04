Untappd Beer Festival in Charlotte Rescheduled for April 2021

Untappd, the leading social media app for beer, today announced the rescheduled date of its second Untappd Beer Festival in Charlotte, NC. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the new planned date for the festival is Saturday, April 24, 2021. The date is subject to change pending any updates to the phased reopening plan for North Carolina and broader COVID safety measures from the CDC. The festival, which was originally set to take place on May 16, 2020, will be held in the same venue, Bank of America Stadium. Attendees who purchased tickets to a session on the original scheduled date of Saturday, May 16, 2020 will automatically have their tickets honored for the same session on Saturday, April 24, 2021, and those who can no longer attend have the option to receive a refund.

Untappd will continue to monitor the situation as the new festival date nears and will revise this date again, if needed, following guidelines from the CDC and local authorities. In addition to the physical festival in Charlotte, Untappd recently hosted a highly successful Virtual Beer Festival that allowed beer fans to participate in tastings and connect with their favorite breweries from home. Following the success of that program, Untappd plans to conduct additional Virtual Beer Festivals throughout the remainder of 2020. When it becomes safe and practical to do so, Untappd will also release dates for additional live festivals in new locations across the U.S. and abroad.

"Though it truly disappoints us to have to push our much anticipated Charlotte festival out nearly a year, the health and safety of our attendees and brewer partners comes above all else," said Talia Spera, Vice President of Festivals and Live Events at Untappd. "We look forward to bringing beer fans and breweries together once again in an environment that is fun, engaging, and safe for all those who attend."