What about Christian Miller? Ron Rivera wants rookie to think less, react more

Read and react. That's where Miller and all the rookies want to get to. But they've got to master the little things first.

"I knew it would be tough. I knew there would be hard days and good days," Miller said. "After being in the playbook for months now, I pretty much have that down. At this point it's about the mechanics and the details and finding what works for me. Just trying to take coaching and apply it every day."

Miller is a little ahead of the curve thanks to the experience he gained at Alabama, where he was surrounded by NFL talent everywhere he looked.

But no matter where you went to school, the jump to the league is a sizable one.

"It does help, for sure, coming from a program like that," Miller said. "But there definitely is a transition playing at the highest level. These guys are working for a job. It's great competition. The speed of the game is really fast. Guys are big and strong.

"But you always have to know there is a reason that they brought you here."

The big reason? To get after the quarterback.

"We're giving him new tools to win in the NFL," Brown said. "We want to make it hard on him now and consistently challenge him."

It's a work in progress. But when it all comes together for Miller, he and first-rounder Brian Burns are going to make quite a tandem off the edge.