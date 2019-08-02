What you need to know for 2019 Fan Fest

Aug 02, 2019 at 01:15 PM

Are you planning to come to Fan Fest, presented by Daimler, tonight at Bank of America Stadium? Here are some handy tips for you:

When does it start?

Gates at the stadium open at 6 p.m. and on-field entertainment will begin around 6:20 with the TopCats, PurrCussion, Sir Purr and Black & Blue Crew.

Players will then begin entering the field to warm up with practice beginning at 7 p.m.

The post-practice fireworks and laser show is slated for around 9:15 p.m.

What if there is weather?

Weather in Charlotte can change quickly and the team plans on practicing in the rain, if necessary. Fan Fest goes on! If weather is too severe, an announcement will be made in-bowl and on the Panthers social media channels. Umbrellas are not permitted in the stadium, but fans are allowed to bring ponchos, both clear and not.

Are tickets still available?

The event is now officially SOLD OUT. All 62,500 tickets have been distributed.

Are there printed tickets?

Beginning with Fan Fest and heading into the season, all ticketed entry will be through mobile tickets. Fans can use the Panthers app, Ticketmaster app or Ticketmaster.com on the mobile web browser to enter the stadium. A full rundown of mobile ticketing information and FAQs is available here.

What can I bring in?

As noted, umbrellas are not permitted, but ponchos are. The NFL Clear Bag policy is in full affect. More details on that policy are available here.

Will there be food?

Yes, concessions stands will be available in the stadium.

Can I go on the field to get autographs?

Fans are not permitted on the field either before or after practice for autographs.

