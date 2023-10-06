Yetur Gross-Matos making plays at outside linebacker, and he wants more

Brian Burns﻿, the Panthers' star pass-rusher and a veteran Gross-Matos said he leans on, knew the 2020 second-round pick would eventually make the jump.

"Yetur always had it; like, there's no surprise to me that he's rushing well," Burns said. "In prior years, he's been put in difficult positions to have a lot of sack success. … But now, I think he's back into his true position of being on the edge. He's able to use his strength and athleticism."

Gross-Matos and nickel cornerback Jeremy Chinn are linked by their draft class, friendship, and sharing an exact birthday (Feb. 26, 1998).

They're also linked by the fact they've played under three different coordinators across four seasons here, and Chinn said he's seen Gross-Matos grow comfortable and impact multiple games as he embraced a new role under Evero.

"It's been great to see," Chinn said of Gross-Matos' early production. "It's been super encouraging, his development and showing up every single day to work. … We came in together, so just seeing his growth, it's been awesome."

Evero said he has seen that commitment from Gross-Matos in multiple facets – from the on-field performance to game-week studying.

"He's been committed since day one," Evero said. "Since we've been with him, it's been about his work, playing on the edge, playing inside. He knew he was going to have multiple roles to do that in. And he's been committed to being better.