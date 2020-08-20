2020 Training Camp Observations: Notes from a long, physical practice

— Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper caught a pass deep down the right sideline from quarterback Will Grier for what would have been a touchdown in half-field drills. Known more for his return skills, Cooper is hoping to carve out a role at wideout.

— The Panthers had a move-the-ball period, running a play on second down that would set up third down. For three consecutive turns, the offense went backward and had to convert a third-and-long. This occurred for both the starters and reserves on offense. The first-team unit got past the sticks with a pass over the middle from Bridgewater to wide receiver Robby Anderson﻿. The reserves converted with a connection from Grier to wideout Seth Roberts﻿. Then the starters converted another third-and-long when Bridgewater found tight end Ian Thomas in the seam. The odd string of similar results ended when quarterback PJ Walker had a third-down incompletion on the left side. The entire offensive unit — including coaches — ended the period doing push-ups.