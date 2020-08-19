Panthers' offensive tackles gearing up for significant season

"For right now, I still have an opportunity to be the starting left tackle for the Panthers. We're working in training camp trying to get to Week 1, and we'll see how it shapes up," said Okung, who signed his current four-year deal with the Chargers back in 2017. "For now, I love what I do. I would hope that I'm a real contributor to the team."

Having just turned 26 on Tuesday, Moton is still relatively young and potentially entering his prime. With a new coaching staff, he's done his best to adapt, especially when it comes to offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

"I love working with him, and I'm excited to get to know him even better," Moton said. "He's just like all the other coaches I see around, they demand the best out of the players. So I'm going to give him my best day-in and day-out."

So far, head coach Matt Rhule has liked what he's seen from his right tackle.

"I think he's one of the really bright, young players on the team," Rhule said. "Really, really smart player, physical, constantly working to get better. When I got here and watched the tape from last year, I really liked what he did. I think the way he plays and the things he does really fit our schemes."

Okung has the advantage of having worked with Meyer for the past three seasons, as Meyer held the same job of offensive line coach with the Chargers. That's eased Okung's transition to a new offense.

"I understand what (Meyer's) expectations are," Okung said.