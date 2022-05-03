Amaré Barno signs rookie deal

May 03, 2022 at 02:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Amaré Barno

CHARLOTTE — Amaré Barno appears to do everything at a high rate of speed.

Including paperwork.

The Panthers' sixth-round pick (189th overall) became the first draft pick in the league to agree to terms this morning and sign his rookie deal on Tuesday afternoon.

He signed a standard four-year deal.

The Virginia Tech pass-rusher ran a 4.36-second 40 at the combine this year (at 246 pounds), the fastest defensive lineman in this year's class.

The Panthers have made a habit of working quickly on rookie deals. Most will likely happen closer to next week's minicamp, when players arrive for the first time since being drafted.

PHOTOS: Best of Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno

View photos of Barno from his time at Virginia Tech and the combine where he ran the fastest 40 (4.36) by a defensive lineman since 2003.

Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
1 / 16

Virginia Tech linebacker Amare Barno rushes North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
2 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno leaps during the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno leaps during the vertical jump at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
5 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
8 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) sets a block on Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, September 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)
9 / 16

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Brandon Yates (50) sets a block on Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Amare Barno (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, September 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

William Wotring/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
10 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno (25) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2022 National Football League
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 16

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
12 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
13 / 16

during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday October 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

Matt Gentry/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia TechÕs VirginiaÕs in the second half of the Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday December 12 2020. Virginia Tech wn the game 33-15. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
14 / 16

Virginia TechÕs VirginiaÕs in the second half of the Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday December 12 2020. Virginia Tech wn the game 33-15. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
15 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
16 / 16

Virginia Tech defensive lineman Amaré Barno runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
