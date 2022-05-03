Amaré Barno signs rookie deal

CHARLOTTE — Amaré Barno appears to do everything at a high rate of speed.
Including paperwork.
The Panthers' sixth-round pick (189th overall) became the first draft pick in the league to agree to terms this morning and sign his rookie deal on Tuesday afternoon.
He signed a standard four-year deal.
The Virginia Tech pass-rusher ran a 4.36-second 40 at the combine this year (at 246 pounds), the fastest defensive lineman in this year's class.
The Panthers have made a habit of working quickly on rookie deals. Most will likely happen closer to next week's minicamp, when players arrive for the first time since being drafted.
