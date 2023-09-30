Five things to watch vs. Minnesota: Eyes on the offense

Young is returning for the Vikings game after observing veteran ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ in Week 3 while recovering from an ankle injury.

He said he learned from his week along the sideline, as he looks to work toward his first win in the NFL.

"Just being able to be in a different perspective and be able to learn as much as I can from his highlights," Young said. "It was just a good perspective to have. And that's just something that's been a point of emphasis for us, as a team, obviously, not having started (well), we have to emphasize things, we have to improve the urgency, control, making sure we're executing. And that starts in a walk-through; it starts in practice. So that's really just been a point of emphasis for everyone."

Young impressed coaches as he returned to practice this week, as offensive coordinator Thomas Brown dubbed him the "maestro" of the offense while they prepared for Minnesota.

This week, the Panthers' rookie quarterback will look to improve upon his first two starts, which have resulted in a 59.2 completion percentage with 299 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions on 42-of-71 passing.