Know Your Foe: Minnesota Vikings

Close loss to the Chargers

The Vikings had an opportunity to tally their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, nearing victory at the end of a close game but coming up just short in Week 3.

Minnesota has had tough breaks throughout its early season, faltering in losses to Tampa Bay (20-17), Philadelphia (34-28), and Los Angeles (28-24). And the Chargers game was nearly within the Vikings' reach.

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Chargers' 24-yard line, and Minnesota defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard stuffed LA running back Joshua Kelley to give Minnesota the ball with 1:47 left in good field position.

The Vikings had to score a touchdown, and they struggled to move the ball in crunch time before a fourth-down completion to tight end T.J. Hockenson from quarterback Kirk Cousins set them up with first-and-goal at the 6-yard line.

Cousins then tossed the ball toward Hockenson but ended the drive – and the game – with an interception, the kind of mistake that Minnesota's offense has been caught making all season.