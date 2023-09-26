Know Your Foe: Minnesota Vikings

Sep 26, 2023 at 01:04 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Kirk Cousins

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers return home in Week 4, seeking their first win against a team also seeking their first win.

Carolina (0-3, 0-2 NFC South) hosts the Minnesota Vikings (0-3, 0-0 NFC North) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game. The matchup will be televised on FOX.

The Panthers are 6-10 all-time against the Vikings, with a 3-3 home record. They lost their last matchup on Oct. 17, 2021, in an overtime game, 34-28, in Charlotte. View the full series history here.

Here's what to know about the Vikings:

Related Links

Close loss to the Chargers

The Vikings had an opportunity to tally their first win of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers, nearing victory at the end of a close game but coming up just short in Week 3.

Minnesota has had tough breaks throughout its early season, faltering in losses to Tampa Bay (20-17), Philadelphia (34-28), and Los Angeles (28-24). And the Chargers game was nearly within the Vikings' reach.

Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the Chargers' 24-yard line, and Minnesota defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard stuffed LA running back Joshua Kelley to give Minnesota the ball with 1:47 left in good field position.

The Vikings had to score a touchdown, and they struggled to move the ball in crunch time before a fourth-down completion to tight end T.J. Hockenson from quarterback Kirk Cousins set them up with first-and-goal at the 6-yard line.

Cousins then tossed the ball toward Hockenson but ended the drive – and the game – with an interception, the kind of mistake that Minnesota's offense has been caught making all season.

"Very tough ending to a football game that, quite frankly, we felt like was in our grasp again and didn't execute at the end, overall, the way we needed to on either of our final two possessions to get one of those football in the end zone," Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell said in an article posted to the team website.

Justin Jefferson
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP

Positive passing offense

For all the miscues that have led up to their 0-3 start, the Vikings boast one of the NFL's top passing offenses through three weeks.

Minnesota is one of two offenses that have put up more than 1,000 passing yards to this point, posting 1,019 yards (second in the NFL behind Miami). Cousins is completing 69.6 percent of his passes (96-of-138) for 1,075 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions, averaging 7.8 yards per attempt.

He has a strong weapon in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who leads Minnesota by a lot with 458 receiving yards on 27 catches this season. Rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has 185 receiving yards on 13 receptions, while Hockenson has put up 179 on 23 receptions.

Brandon Powell
Rich Schultz/AP

Turnover woes

The Vikings have committed the most turnovers in the league (9) and a minus-7 turnover differential.

They've lost seven fumbles this season, which is tied for the second-most through three games since 2000, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Cousins has added two interceptions, including the game-defining pick in Week 3 as they lost to the Chargers.

The Vikings have had 24.2 percent of their drives end in a turnover this year – the second-highest mark in the league behind the Raiders (25 percent).

O'Connell said the Vikings are exploring every option as they look to fix the mistakes.

"I think that's something we're going to fix one way or the other," O'Connell said in a press conference Monday. "Either guys are going to (fix) it or we're going to have to put other guys in the game that have ball security."

Panthers vs. Vikings Through the Years

The Panthers are 6-9 all-time against the Vikings, with a 3-2 record at home and 3-7 record on the road.

Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
1 / 67

Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) and his teammates celebrate as they take the field with less than two minutes left in the game when the Minnesota Vikings failed to convert on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 in Minneapolis. The Panthers beat the Vikings 21-14.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
2 / 67

Carolina Panthers tight end Kris Mangum (86) and his teammates celebrate as they take the field with less than two minutes left in the game when the Minnesota Vikings failed to convert on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002 in Minneapolis. The Panthers beat the Vikings 21-14.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

TOM OLMSCHEID/2002 AP
E_B96I5165
3 / 67
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Players huddle on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
4 / 67

Players huddle on the field during the first half of an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, walks off the field with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
5 / 67

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, left, walks off the field with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-13. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
6 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
7 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, left, scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
8 / 67

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, right, meets with Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson following an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. The Panthers defeated the Vikings 35-10. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
9 / 67

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, right, meets with Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson following an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. The Panthers defeated the Vikings 35-10. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
10 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown (16) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in front of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during an NFL football game Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
11 / 67

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs the ball into the endzone for a touchdown during an NFL football game Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)
12 / 67

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2013 file photo, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith crosses his arms after a touchdown catch against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. The agent for Smith says the five-time Pro Bowl selection has played his final snap for the Panthers. Smith's longtime representative Derrick Fox told The Associated Press on Wednesday, March 12, 2014, that Smith "is not going to play for the Panthers next year, I know that. I just don't know when that transaction is going to take place." (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt, File)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) slides into the end zone during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
13 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) slides into the end zone during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford, left, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
14 / 67

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Ted Ginn, center, is tackled by Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford, left, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
15 / 67

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams runs against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen tries to break the tackle of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
16 / 67

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen tries to break the tackle of Minnesota Vikings strong safety Jamarca Sanford after making a catch during the first half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the ball over the Minnesota Vikings' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
17 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass the ball over the Minnesota Vikings' defense during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone/AP2011
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
18 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
19 / 67

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
20 / 67

Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams (34) runs away from Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. The Minnesota Vikings won 24-21. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scores a touchdown on a 7-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)
21 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scores a touchdown on a 7-yard run against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt)

Ann Heisenfelt
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2011 file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The man teammates call "Big Money" is living up to his $76.5 million contract so far with seven sacks and several other big plays for the Panthers (2-6) and is looking to build on his growing reputation as an impact player in the second half of the season. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
22 / 67

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2011 file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The man teammates call "Big Money" is living up to his $76.5 million contract so far with seven sacks and several other big plays for the Panthers (2-6) and is looking to build on his growing reputation as an impact player in the second half of the season. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Nell Redmond/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah (39) during the fourth quarter of Vikings' 24-21 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
23 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Husain Abdullah (39) during the fourth quarter of Vikings' 24-21 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2011
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2009, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Jimmy Kennedy (73) in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings were only 4-4 on the road in the regular season, the worst among NFC playoff teams and any of the four remaining contenders. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)
24 / 67

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2009, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Jimmy Kennedy (73) in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C. The Vikings were only 4-4 on the road in the regular season, the worst among NFC playoff teams and any of the four remaining contenders. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2011. Minnesota won 24-21. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
25 / 67

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson, left, tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2011. Minnesota won 24-21. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2011
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
26 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) reacts in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) hands off during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
27 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) hands off during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
28 / 67

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre (4) is hit by Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers (90) during an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
29 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) celebrates during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre, right, talks with Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad after an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
30 / 67

Minnesota Vikings' Brett Favre, right, talks with Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad after an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) lthrows against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
31 / 67

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) lthrows against the Carolina Panthers during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts after a Minnesota Vikings holding penalty in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) reacts after a Minnesota Vikings holding penalty in the second half of the Panthers' 26-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) staggers into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
33 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart (28) staggers into the end zone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Nell Redmond/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers Charles Godfrey, center, and Thomas Davis, top, during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
34 / 67

Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Gus Frerotte (12) is sacked by Carolina Panthers Charles Godfrey, center, and Thomas Davis, top, during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Tom Olmscheid/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen (69) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. Moore fumbled the ball but the Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
35 / 67

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Jared Allen (69) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2009. Moore fumbled the ball but the Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Chuck Burton/AP2009
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for 6 yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)
36 / 67

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) runs for 6 yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Paul Battaglia)

Paul Battaglia/2008 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings' Lance Johnstone (51) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) prepares to throw a pass under pressure from Minnesota Vikings' Lance Johnstone (51) during the second quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHUCK BURTON/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme passes during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)
38 / 67

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme passes during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2008 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Tom Olmscheid)

Tom Olmscheid/2008 AP
Jeremy Chinn with a Defensive Touchdown vs. Minnesota Vikings
39 / 67
E_B96I5931
40 / 67
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Minnesota Vikings' Daunte Culpepper (11) reacts after he was hit during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. Culpepper left the game with a sprained knee. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
41 / 67

Minnesota Vikings' Daunte Culpepper (11) reacts after he was hit during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 30, 2005. Culpepper left the game with a sprained knee. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Fred Smoot (27) after a catch during the second quarter,Sunday Oct. 30, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
42 / 67

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past Minnesota Vikings' Fred Smoot (27) after a catch during the second quarter,Sunday Oct. 30, 2005, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

RICK HAVNER/2005 AP
E_B96I5069
43 / 67
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Minnesota Vikings running back Chester Taylor, center, is brought down after a two-yard gain by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, top, Chris Draft, left, in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
44 / 67

Minnesota Vikings running back Chester Taylor, center, is brought down after a two-yard gain by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers, top, Chris Draft, left, in the first quarter of a NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2006 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

JIM MONE/2006 AP
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
45 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
46 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
47 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
48 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
49 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.
50 / 67

Carolina Panthers against the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2016.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers 2015
Jonathan Stewart runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
51 / 67

Jonathan Stewart runs for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jonathan Stewart goes up for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 67

Jonathan Stewart goes up for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 67

Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Jeremy Chinn celebrates
54 / 67
Harrison Barden
Cam Newton carries the football against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
55 / 67

Cam Newton carries the football against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_B96I5264
56 / 67
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Kawann Short sacks the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 67

Kawann Short sacks the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Vernon Butler and Luke Kuechly make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 67

Vernon Butler and Luke Kuechly make a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers pressures the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
59 / 67

Julius Peppers pressures the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
60 / 67

Luke Kuechly against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_B96I4757
61 / 67
Harrison Barden/Harrison Barden
Cam Newton passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
62 / 67

Cam Newton passes against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Devin Funchess scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
63 / 67

Devin Funchess scores a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Cam Newton and the Panthers line up in the red zone during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
64 / 67

Cam Newton and the Panthers line up in the red zone during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Mario Addison rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
65 / 67

Mario Addison rushes the quarterback against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Mario Addison makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
66 / 67

Mario Addison makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
67 / 67

Captain Munnerlyn makes a tackle against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers are heading west in Week 3 to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers return home in Week 2 for a Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Here's what to know about them.
news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers are on the road to Atlanta for Week 1, meeting with the Falcons to start the season this Sunday. 
news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers travel to face the Saints this Sunday as New Orleans is on a three-game winning streak to close the season. 
news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay for a New Year's Day matchup with NFC South and playoff hopes on the line this Sunday. 
news

Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

The Panthers will host the Lions on a short week in Carolina's final home game of the regular season this Saturday. 
news

Know Your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Panthers host the Steelers Sunday, looking to extend their winning streak to three and keep playoff hopes alive. 
news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers travel to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks on the hunt for their first win on the road this year.
news

Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

The Panthers host Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 12, just after Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon III. 
news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

The Panthers travel to face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore in Week 11, following the Ravens' bye week. 
news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers host division rival Atlanta on Thursday after a short week for both teams coming off losses in Week 9.
Advertising