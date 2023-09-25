Monday Brew: Frank Reich evaluates the run game after Seattle

Veteran quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ came in and performed well in place of an injured ﻿Bryce Young﻿, but in his 163rd NFL start, he threw the ball a career-high 58 times for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Reich said that wasn't the formula to success. Without the run game, the Seahawks could defend against a one-dimensional offense – even if Dalton was having a good day.

"In a perfect world, you're 60-40 pass-run, or 55-45, but game-by-game, you just never know how it's going to work out," Reich said.

And Reich also added context from his film study, estimating that the Panthers played 40 plays down by two scores – a situation that calls for passing.

Coupled with Dalton's performance, it didn't make sense to keep trying to get the run working when it wasn't. But it still wasn't the balance they sought.

"From late in the third quarter where we're down two scores, (there are) 40 plays," Reich said. "That's a lot of plays. On my tape, it was play 47. From play 47 to play 86, it's 40 plays. And when the offense takes the field on each of those plays, we're down two scores.

"And we're down two scores with a quarterback who's playing pretty good, spreading the ball around and making plays. And the run game up to that point, the handful of runs that we had talked about had not been successful.