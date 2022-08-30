Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

It's reasonable to expect that the Panthers will clear a roster spot soon by putting Darnold on short-term IR (since head coach Matt Rhule said this week that Darnold would miss "at least four weeks" with a high ankle sprain).

And until or unless they make a move (and Rhule didn't rule it out), that means they'll roll into the regular season with Mayfield and Walker as his backup.

This is a tight group, and they complement each other well. Of course McCaffrey's ability dictates that he get a lot of work, but Foreman had a good preseason, and gives them a bigger back who has proven to be effective in short-yardage situations. Hubbard still has home-run speed, and because of the way the roster fell, will likely be a key part of their special teams this year.

This is a group of guys that each play individual roles well, without any one of them being a dominant all-around player. Thomas and Ricci are both excellent blockers, and Ricci is a top special teams player. Sullivan is perhaps the surprise to many, but coaches love his combination of size and receiving ability. He had a fumble in the preseason, but that doesn't obscure (to them) a larger body of work. When they talk about developing players, he's the kind of guy they're referring to.

This is more than you usually want to carry into the regular season, especially since there's not an established special teams coverage player (like Brandon Zylstra) among them. Roberts' return ability is rare, so the choice was made to try to upgrade that phase by keeping the veteran. Trading for Shenault gives them another big body, because other than Moore, the rest of these guys run a little lean. It will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo (who was in Jacksonville when the Jaguars picked Shenault in the second round of the 2020 draft) uses Shenault, since he also has the ability to line up in the backfield and in the slot. It's a more versatile offensive group, and we'll see how they make up for the loss of Zylstra at other positions.

The Panthers had sufficient depth on the offensive line that they were able to trade a reserve (Dennis Daley) for future draft picks. That is an actual sentence that was written in the Year of Our Lord 2022, roughly 365 days after the Panthers embarked on an adventure that saw them use 14 different starting offensive lines in 17 games.

This group is more talented on the top line (with the additions of Ekwonu and Corbett), and dependably deeper. Of the four guys who aren't starting now, the Panthers have three guys who started 35 games last season (and 134 in their careers), along with a rookie in Mays who can play four positions and could end up starting at center in a few years.