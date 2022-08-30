Initial 53-man roster breakdown: To be continued

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:20 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Panthers Huddle
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP

CHARLOTTE — The one thing we know for sure about this 53-man roster for the Panthers is that it's unconventional.

The other thing we know for sure is that it's going to change, and soon.

For one thing, the Panthers have no kicker, six defensive tackles, and seven wide receivers on the initial list they have to work with after making cuts Tuesday. They also have a quarterback on the roster who won't be able to play for at least a month, so adjustments are coming.

Many parts are going to move in the ensuing days, as they put together the roster which will take the field on Sept. 11 against the Browns.

Some of these guys could end up traded (the Panthers have already made two deals the day before the deadline, adding Laviska Shenault Jr. and getting a draft pick for Dennis Daley), while quarterback Sam Darnold's injury leaves them thin at quarterback for the first few weeks.

It's a lot to take in after Tuesday's moves, so let's go position-by-position through the initial (not anywhere close to final) 53-man roster.

Related Links

Quarterbacks (3): Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker.

It's reasonable to expect that the Panthers will clear a roster spot soon by putting Darnold on short-term IR (since head coach Matt Rhule said this week that Darnold would miss "at least four weeks" with a high ankle sprain).

And until or unless they make a move (and Rhule didn't rule it out), that means they'll roll into the regular season with Mayfield and Walker as his backup.

Running backs (3): Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard.

This is a tight group, and they complement each other well. Of course McCaffrey's ability dictates that he get a lot of work, but Foreman had a good preseason, and gives them a bigger back who has proven to be effective in short-yardage situations. Hubbard still has home-run speed, and because of the way the roster fell, will likely be a key part of their special teams this year.

Tight ends (4): Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan.

This is a group of guys that each play individual roles well, without any one of them being a dominant all-around player. Thomas and Ricci are both excellent blockers, and Ricci is a top special teams player. Sullivan is perhaps the surprise to many, but coaches love his combination of size and receiving ability. He had a fumble in the preseason, but that doesn't obscure (to them) a larger body of work. When they talk about developing players, he's the kind of guy they're referring to.

Wide receivers (7): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Laviska Shenault Jr., Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins, Andre Roberts.

This is more than you usually want to carry into the regular season, especially since there's not an established special teams coverage player (like Brandon Zylstra) among them. Roberts' return ability is rare, so the choice was made to try to upgrade that phase by keeping the veteran. Trading for Shenault gives them another big body, because other than Moore, the rest of these guys run a little lean. It will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo (who was in Jacksonville when the Jaguars picked Shenault in the second round of the 2020 draft) uses Shenault, since he also has the ability to line up in the backfield and in the slot. It's a more versatile offensive group, and we'll see how they make up for the loss of Zylstra at other positions.

Offensive linemen (9): Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Bradley Bozeman, Cameron Erving, Michael Jordan, Cade Mays.

The Panthers had sufficient depth on the offensive line that they were able to trade a reserve (Dennis Daley) for future draft picks. That is an actual sentence that was written in the Year of Our Lord 2022, roughly 365 days after the Panthers embarked on an adventure that saw them use 14 different starting offensive lines in 17 games.

This group is more talented on the top line (with the additions of Ekwonu and Corbett), and dependably deeper. Of the four guys who aren't starting now, the Panthers have three guys who started 35 games last season (and 134 in their careers), along with a rookie in Mays who can play four positions and could end up starting at center in a few years.

The hope is that Ekwonu and Christensen bond quickly, and become the kind of left side of the line the Panthers haven't enjoyed since the days of Jordan Gross and Travelle Wharton. It's early yet, and Ekwonu will have to continue to develop as a pass-blocker to reach that level, but the possibility is there.

Defensive linemen (10): Ends Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, Marquis Haynes Sr., Amaré Barno, Tackles Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon, Phil Hoskins, Marquan McCall.

This is probably the group you raise an eyebrow at, because six defensive tackles are more than a team reasonably needs. But this is also where we remind you that this roster is not a finished product, and other teams are always looking for talent on the line.

McCall, an undrafted rookie from Kentucky, had a solid camp and earned the notice of coaches. He has the kind of wide-body frame the Panthers didn't otherwise have.

Linebackers (5): Shaq Thompson, Damien Wilson, Frankie Luvu, Cory Littleton, Brandon Smith.

They're running a little short here as well, and it wasn't easy parting ways undrafted rookie Arron Mosby, who has multi-position versatility. Linebacker Julian Stanford (who led them in special teams tackles last year) was placed on IR Tuesday.

The starting group is more stable this year, and having Littleton as a backup and a guy who contributes on special teams is practically a luxury. He got a lot of work this summer as Thompson recovered from a knee surgery, and did not look out of place with the first defense.

Luvu is getting an expanded role this year, and he's always brought energy on and off the field. Seeing how he holds up to a larger workload will be interesting.

Defensive backs (10): Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr., Stantley Thomas-Oliver III; Safeties Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Myles Hartsfield, Sam Franklin Jr., Sean Chandler.

There aren't many teams in the league that could let a player such as Stephon Gilmore walk in free agency without second thoughts. But with the development of Henderson (who had one of the best camps of any player here), they're solid there with Horn and Jackson alongside him. Woods has been a find as well, and his ability to communicate across the defense will help Chinn in a number of ways.

The backup safeties are more situational players than defensive reserves. Hartsfield can play nickel (and many other roles, befitting his two-way pedigree from college), while Chandler and Franklin are both core special teamers.

Specialists (2): Punter Johnny Hekker, long snapper JJ Jansen.

Obviously they're going to add someone here to replace the injured Zane Gonzalez. They brought in a bunch of kickers Monday for tryouts, and they'll bring more in over the next few days to look for a solution.

The injury changes the outlook for a unit that made great strides from last year, when kickers and punters were rolling in on what seemed like a weekly basis. Gonzalez had stabilized the kicking game, so losing him was a blow. But with Hekker's ability to punt and pass (trick plays are very much a part of the game now), and Jansen's everyday excellence, whoever walks in will at least have comfortable surroundings.

Photos of Panthers 2022 initial 53-man roster

View headshots and action photos of each of the Panthers players on the initial 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster cuts.

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
1 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
2 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
3 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
4 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
5 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
6 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
7 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
8 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
9 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
10 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
11 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
12 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
13 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

Gregg Forwerck/NFL Photos
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
14 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
15 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
16 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
17 / 106

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
18 / 106

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
19 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
20 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
21 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
22 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
23 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
24 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
25 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
26 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
27 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
28 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
29 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
30 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
31 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
32 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
33 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
34 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
35 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
36 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
37 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
38 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
39 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
40 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
41 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
42 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
43 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
44 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
45 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
46 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
47 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
48 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
49 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
50 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
51 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
52 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
53 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
54 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
55 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
56 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
57 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
58 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
59 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
60 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
61 / 106

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
62 / 106

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
63 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
64 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein
65 / 106

G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein
66 / 106

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein

Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
67 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
68 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
OL - 64 - Cade Mays
69 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

OL - 64 - Cade Mays
70 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
71 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

T - 70 - Brady Christensen
72 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
73 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
74 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
75 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
76 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 73 - Michael Jordan
77 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

G - 73 - Michael Jordan
78 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
79 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

T - 75 - Cameron Erving
80 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
81 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
82 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
83 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
84 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
85 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
86 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
87 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
88 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
89 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
90 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
91 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
92 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
93 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
94 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
95 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
96 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
97 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
98 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
99 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
100 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
101 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
102 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
103 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
104 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR Laviska Shenault
105 / 106

WR Laviska Shenault

WR Laviska Shenault
106 / 106

WR Laviska Shenault

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included veterans Brandon Zylstra, Keith Kirkwood, and Juston Burris.

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

news

Notebook: Bradley Bozeman back in action

Bozeman said he never had a doubt he'd be ready for Week 1 against Cleveland, and the center looks to continue building chemistry along the offensive line.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Of hope, and reality

The preseason always brings a mix of optimism, along with the stark realities of looming roster cuts.

news

For Chris Tabor, it's about being "prepared for anything"

Carolina's veteran special teams coach is used to adapting to constantly changing conditions, with the injury to kicker Zane Gonzalez is the latest example.

news

Zane Gonzalez has "significant," "long-term injury"

Saturday's news was a bit better on quarterback Sam Darnold, though he'll miss some time with a high ankle sprain.

news

Key stop, turnover, shutout provide a "stepping stone"

The Panthers defense did what it set out to do in the preseason finale, keeping the Bills off the scoreboard and making some key stops.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Buffalo in preseason finale

The starting offensive line played 50 percent of the snaps against the Bills.

news

With Panthers' preseason over, Baker Mayfield feels "confident" in offense

Carolina's starting quarterback built on a solid preseason in Friday's win over the Buffalo Bills.

news

Panthers in "wait and see" mode on pair of potentially significant injuries

With quarterback Sam Darnold and kicker Zane Gonzalez awaiting further tests, a number of positions are in flux.

Advertising