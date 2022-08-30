Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Tuesday's cuts included a number of veterans, including wide receiver/special teamer Brandon Zylstra, safety Juston Burris, and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. Linebacker Julian Stanford was also placed on injured reserve.

Zylstra (who also filled in as a backup kicker last year when Gonzalez was injured in Buffalo) was caught in a deep position group, made deeper by Monday's acquisition of former Jaguars second-round pick Laviska Shenault Jr..

Burris, who started at safety last year, was replaced in the first group by free agent pickup Xavier Woods.

The Panthers also waived the following players to get to the limit: Running backs Spencer Brown and John Lovett; Derek Wright, C.J. Saunders, Charleston Rambo, and Ra'Shaun Henry; tight ends Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz, offensive linemen Deonte Brown, Mike Horton, and Sam Tecklenburg; defensive ends Austin Larkin, Drew Jordan, and Darryl Johnson; defensive tackle Frank Herron; linebackers Josh Watson, Arron Mosby, and Isaiah Graham-Mobley; cornerbacks Tae Hayes, Kalon Barnes, and Madre Harper; and safety Kenny Robinson.

TUESDAY'S MOVES

— K Zane Gonzalez (injured reserve)

— WR Brandon Zylstra

— WR Keith Kirkwood

— S Juston Burris

— LB Julian Stanford (injured reserve)

— RB Spencer Brown (waived-injured)

— RB John Lovett

— WR Derek Wright

— WR C.J. Saunders

— WR Charleston Rambo

— WR Ra'Shaun Henry

— TE Colin Thompson

— TE Josh Babicz

— OL Deonte Brown

— OL Mike Horton

— OL Sam Tecklenburg

— DE Austin Larkin

— DE Drew Jordan

— DE Darryl Johnson

— DT Frank Herron

— LB Josh Watson

— LB Arron Mosby

— LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (waived-injured)

— CB Tae Hayes

— CB Kalon Barnes

— CB Madre Harper

— S Kenny Robinson