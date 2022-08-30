Panthers make transactions to get to initial 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Helmets
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got down to the initial 53-man roster of the season Tuesday, submitting 27 transactions to the league office.

Included among that number was Zane Gonzalez being placed on injured reserve, officially ending the season of the 27-year-old kicker.

Gonzalez suffered a groin injury while warming up on the sidelines during Friday's preseason finale against the Bills. It comes at an unfortunate time for him and them, as he had stabilized the kicking game here upon his arrival last season, and had hit 17 straight field goals before he was hurt in pre-game warmups at Buffalo in December.

This offseason, the Panthers signed Gonzalez to a two-year contract before he got to free agency, prioritizing keeping him around.

Related Links

Tuesday's cuts included a number of veterans, including wide receiver/special teamer Brandon Zylstra, safety Juston Burris, and wide receiver Keith Kirkwood. Linebacker Julian Stanford was also placed on injured reserve.

Zylstra (who also filled in as a backup kicker last year when Gonzalez was injured in Buffalo) was caught in a deep position group, made deeper by Monday's acquisition of former Jaguars second-round pick Laviska Shenault Jr..

Burris, who started at safety last year, was replaced in the first group by free agent pickup Xavier Woods.

The Panthers also waived the following players to get to the limit: Running backs Spencer Brown and John Lovett; Derek Wright, C.J. Saunders, Charleston Rambo, and Ra'Shaun Henry; tight ends Colin Thompson and Josh Babicz, offensive linemen Deonte Brown, Mike Horton, and Sam Tecklenburg; defensive ends Austin Larkin, Drew Jordan, and Darryl Johnson; defensive tackle Frank Herron; linebackers Josh Watson, Arron Mosby, and Isaiah Graham-Mobley; cornerbacks Tae Hayes, Kalon Barnes, and Madre Harper; and safety Kenny Robinson.

TUESDAY'S MOVES

— K Zane Gonzalez (injured reserve)

— WR Brandon Zylstra

— WR Keith Kirkwood

— S Juston Burris

— LB Julian Stanford (injured reserve)

— RB Spencer Brown (waived-injured)

— RB John Lovett

— WR Derek Wright

— WR C.J. Saunders

— WR Charleston Rambo

— WR Ra'Shaun Henry

— TE Colin Thompson

— TE Josh Babicz

— OL Deonte Brown

— OL Mike Horton

— OL Sam Tecklenburg

— DE Austin Larkin

— DE Drew Jordan

— DE Darryl Johnson

— DT Frank Herron

— LB Josh Watson

— LB Arron Mosby

— LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley (waived-injured)

— CB Tae Hayes

— CB Kalon Barnes

— CB Madre Harper

— S Kenny Robinson

The Panthers will likely make more moves in the coming days to adjust the roster, and will be able to establish a 16-man practice squad on Wednesday, which will likely include many of the above names.

Photos of Panthers 2022 initial 53-man roster

View headshots and action photos of each of the Panthers players on the initial 53-man roster after Tuesday's roster cuts.

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
1 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

WR - 2 - DJ Moore
2 / 106

WR - 2 - DJ Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
3 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson
4 / 106

WR - 3 - Robbie Anderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
5 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
6 / 106

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
7 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
8 / 106

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
9 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
10 / 106

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
11 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
12 / 106

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
13 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

Gregg Forwerck/NFL Photos
QB - 11 - PJ Walker
14 / 106

QB - 11 - PJ Walker

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
15 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
16 / 106

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
17 / 106

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
18 / 106

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
19 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
20 / 106

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
21 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts
22 / 106

WR - 18 - Andre Roberts

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
23 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
24 / 106

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
25 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey
26 / 106

RB - 22 - Christian McCaffrey

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
27 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
28 / 106

CB - 23 - Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
29 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson
30 / 106

CB - 24 - CJ Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
31 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
32 / 106

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
33 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
34 / 106

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
35 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.
36 / 106

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
37 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
38 / 106

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
39 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
40 / 106

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 34 - Sean Chandler
41 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

S - 34 - Sean Chandler
42 / 106

S - 34 - Sean Chandler

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
43 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
44 / 106

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
45 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith
46 / 106

LB - 40 - Brandon Smith

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
47 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
48 / 106

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
49 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
50 / 106

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
51 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
52 / 106

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
53 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
54 / 106

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
55 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
56 / 106

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
57 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
58 / 106

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
59 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
60 / 106

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
61 / 106

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
62 / 106

C - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
63 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
64 / 106

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein
65 / 106

G/C - 60 - Pat Elflein

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein
66 / 106

C/G - 60 - Pat Elflein

Angela Denogean/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
67 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

G - 63 - Austin Corbett
68 / 106

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
OL - 64 - Cade Mays
69 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

OL - 64 - Cade Mays
70 / 106

OL - 64 - Cade Mays

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 70 - Brady Christensen
71 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

T - 70 - Brady Christensen
72 / 106

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
73 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins
74 / 106

DT - 71 - Phil Hoskins

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
75 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
76 / 106

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 73 - Michael Jordan
77 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

G - 73 - Michael Jordan
78 / 106

G - 73 - Michael Jordan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
79 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

T - 75 - Cameron Erving
80 / 106

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
81 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
82 / 106

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
83 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
84 / 106

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
85 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
86 / 106

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
87 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
88 / 106

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
89 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
90 / 106

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
91 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
92 / 106

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
93 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno
94 / 106

DE - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
95 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
96 / 106

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
97 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
98 / 106

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
99 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
100 / 106

DE - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
101 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
102 / 106

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
103 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
104 / 106

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR Laviska Shenault
105 / 106

WR Laviska Shenault

WR Laviska Shenault
106 / 106

WR Laviska Shenault

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers trade Dennis Daley to Titans

Panthers get a fifth-round pick in 2024 in deal for the offensive lineman

news

Panthers trade for wide receiver Laviska Shenault

The former Jaguars second-round pick adds another option on offense, among a number of young wideouts.

news

Matt Corral placed on season-ending injured reserve

The rookie quarterback suffered a foot injury in last week's preseason game at New England.

news

Panthers release two players Monday

They still have three more moves to make to get to the 80-man limit by Tuesday's deadline.

news

Panthers activate Shaq Thompson from PUP

The veteran linebacker is going to start ramping up his activity in preparation for the regular season opener.

news

Panthers sign linebacker Josh Watson

The former Broncos linebacker adds some depth at a position where they were a little short.

news

Panthers waive five players

Carolina made a number of roster moves on Sunday before traveling to New England.

news

Panthers add a pair of tight ends

The signings address a shortage there after some injuries during training camp.

news

Panthers sign cornerback Tae Hayes

Hayes was on the practice squad last year, and adds depth in the secondary after a few injuries in training camp.

news

Panthers waive long snapper Thomas Fletcher

A sixth-round pick last year, Fletcher spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

news

Panthers add cornerback Devin Jones

The local product adds some secondary depth early in training camp.

Advertising