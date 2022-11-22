Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

STRUGGLING TO SCORE

Despite having nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Wilson leading the offense, the Broncos haven't been able to produce points.

Denver stands at the bottom of the league averaging 14.7 points per game, and its highest scoring output this year was just 23 in a Week 4 loss to the Raiders. Wilson is on pace for the least accurate season of his career, completing 59.5 percent of his passes and averaging 247.4 pass yards per game with seven passing touchdowns and five interceptions. Wilson's Broncos are tied with the Steelers for a league-low seven passing touchdowns all year. He's also been sacked 32 times this season.

The Broncos put up 326.4 yards per game on average, 21st in the league, mainly in the passing game, averaging 223.8 yards through the air.

Denver has also struggled to convert on third down, converting 28.2 percent (40-of-142) of its third-down attempts this season, 31st in the league ahead of only Carolina (28 percent on 37-of-132 attempts).

Courtland Sutton is the Broncos' leading receiver and averages 61.3 yards per game. He has caught 46 passes for 613 yards with just one touchdown this season. He put up 80 yards on five catches in the Broncos' loss to the Raiders last week.